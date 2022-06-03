Remember when they said you were just as likely to get Myocarditis from Covid?

It wasn’t true

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter | June 2, 2022 “In the current large population study of subjects, who were not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, we observed no increase in the incidence of myocarditis or pericarditis from day 10 after positive SARS-CoV-2.”

Remember when you were told to get vaccinated but you had concerns about myocarditis? Remember when the scientists, doctors and people we are meant to trust said not to worry because you were more likely to get myocarditis from Covid? Well, it wasn’t true.

A study published last month in the Journal of Clinical Medicine on MDPI took a look at the incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis in post COVID-19 unvaccinated patients. It was undertaken by the University of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University and looked at 213,624 adult patients who had a documented positive COVID-19 test.

16,632 patients with a first vaccination received before COVID-19 infection were excluded, leaving 196,992 patients versus 590,976 in the control group, to study. The control group consisted of patients with one or more negative COVID-19 tests and no vaccination.

When the authors looked at the results of their study, they concluded that there was “no statistical difference in the incidence rate of both myocarditis and pericarditis… between the COVID-19 cohort and the control cohort” I.e. COVID-19 did not increase the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis when compared with those who did not get Covid.

These results tie in with a previous study in Nature, which I wrote about in April. This found a greater than 25% Increase in Cardiovascular events in under 40s during Vaccine rollout but NOT during Covid waves.

Numerous other studies have found that the vaccines increase the chances of myocarditis and pericarditis and this is openly acknowledged on government websites and vaccine reference material.

However, up until now, one of the excuses for continuing to give these vaccines was that you were more likely to get myocarditis or pericarditis with a Covid infection. This study shows this to be false.

Once again, a conspiracy theory has come true again.