The role of SSRIs in the mass shootings
Dr. Paul Alexander | June 3, 2022
Dr. Robert Yoho MD (ret), writes brilliantly on the role of SSRIs in the mass shootings; SSRI antidepressants are insidious, poisonous, often lethal, and are promoted by mobster Pharma companies.
Lockdowns and masks may contribute, but the toxic “selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors” (SSRIs) were proven to cause violence since the 1990s when they were first studied.
See Robert’s substack:
Summary: SSRIs may help for severe depression, but only for a brief time.
If your depression puts you in bed full time for months and you can barely resist killing yourself, you may want to risk the drugs. If you do, you must accept the risk that the medications themselves will enable you to get up and commit suicide or harm others. For moderate depression, the drugs work poorly or not at all. For mild depression, which is their current primary use, these medications are ineffective.
The casual prescription of SSRIs is unconscionable. Allowing the pharmaceutical publicity machine to promote them for brief adjustment disorders, mild sleep problems, and even grief reactions is a travesty. I wish I could say that awareness of this situation has percolated through psychiatrists and primary care physicians. Unfortunately, industry propaganda has overwhelmed all the other narratives. In some years, SSRIs have been the most prescribed drugs, even ahead of blood pressure medications. Between 1996 and 2005, US antidepressant usage rose from 5.8 percent to 10 percent of the population, and by 2017, it was 12.7 percent.
Noted. My dear, departed wife (8-19-2016) was prescribed various SSRIs throughout her seven episodes of clinical depression from about age 41 to her passing at 79 yo. We/I felt no other recourse…”captives of the system.” I’ve never analyzed/figured out whether Masako’s medical teams were on the money…or “on the money” WRT her diagnoses and treatment. I’m ready to join her…but no SSRIs for me then, today, tomorrow….
LikeLike
Comment by roberthstiver | June 4, 2022 |