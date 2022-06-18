Aletho News

MEDICAL BOARD GOES AFTER DR. MCCULLOUGH, SEN. JOHNSON CALLS FOR PUBLIC HEARING

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | June 16, 2022

Dr. Peter McCullough is under fire from the American Board of Internal Medicine (A.B.I.M.), who is threatening his medical license for “providing false and inaccurate information to patients”. Senator Ron Johnson has responded with a call for A.B.I.M. and Dr. McCullough to participate in an open hearing on Capitol Hill, and put it all on the table of public record.

WAS JUSTIN BIEBER’S FACIAL PARALYSIS CAUSED BY THE COVID SHOT?

Justin and Hailey Bieber, have both suffered recent health unusual health scares for young, healthy people. Were these conditions caused by the Covid shot? Del takes a look at the evidence.

