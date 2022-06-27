Aletho News

Historical Narratives vs. the Truth about Hong Kong

CGTN | June 21, 2022

Why was there no democracy in Hong Kong under British colonial rule? And why democracy can be developed in an orderly manner in Hong Kong only on the premise of firmly implementing the policy of “One Country, Two Systems” and the Basic Law of the HKSAR. Einar Tangen, our current affairs commentator, tells more.

June 27, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Illegal Occupation, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

