VACCINE MAFIA EMAILS EXPOSED!
Amazing Polly | June 24, 2022
I tear a strip off these cold cretins by going over their internal emails. You’ll see their faces and can decide for yourselves if they have a shred of humanity left. If you would like to send a gift of financial support, click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
**Thank You and God bless each of you for being here!** I also talk about hero Dr. Charles Hoffe, whose story is a must-hear. References below:
VIDEO: Charles Hoffe https://www.bitchute.com/video/azW4ahVjF9jq
Dr. Charles Hoffe Letter to Henry: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-open-letter-dr-hoffe-to-dr-henry-april-5-2021.pdf
BC Email package: http://docs.openinfo.gov.bc.ca/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807.pdf
Global News says Pf1zer/M0dern@ not safe for immunocompromised, etc: https://globalnews.ca/news/7512453/bc-covid-19-vaccine-schedule-rollout-priority/
Polly VIDEO: They’ll Burn it All Down: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dbZwKX5ERuFz/
Polly VIDEO: CEPI Rigging Vaccine Adverse Events: https://www.bitchute.com/video/30Kld6lO0vUV/
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 3, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Corruption, Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Canada, COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
LIVE FREE OR DIE A SLAVE
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
The Broken Presidential Destiny of JFK, Jr.
Israel’s “Kennedy Curse”?
By Laurent Guyénot • Unz Review • February 11, 2019
On July 16, 1999, John Fitzgerald Kennedy Junior was flying his private Piper Saratoga II, with his wife Carolyn Bessette and his sister-in-law Lauren Bessette. He was to drop Lauren off at Martha’s Vineyard, then fly on with Carolyn to Hyannis Port for the wedding of his cousin, Rory Kennedy, the following day. At 9:39, as he was approaching Martha’s Vineyard airport, John radioed the control tower for landing instructions, giving no sign of difficulty. At 9:41 p.m., witnesses heard and saw an explosion in the sky, at the precise moment when John’s plane suddenly plummeted into the ocean at the radar-recorded speed of 4,700 feet per minute. The next day, pieces of luggage from the plane were found floating nearly two miles away from the point of last radar contact.
The search and recovery operations were conducted by the Air Force and the Navy under national security conditions, with news reporting controlled from the Pentagon. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,794,700 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen YouTube Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on U.S. Orders 2.5 Million More M… jbthring on The Broken Presidential Destin… jbthring on The Broken Presidential Destin… jbthring on Israel’s ‘terroris… brianharryaustralia on US should pull out of NATO: Re… brianharryaustralia on ‘Ridiculous’: Russia dismisses… Sparrow on Vladimir Putin comments on Bor… The Willpower on Vladimir Putin comments on Bor… The Willpower on Sanctions can be perceived as… The Willpower on Doctor who sounded the alarm o… traducteur on As West blames Moscow for… roberthstiver on US should pull out of NATO: Re…
Aletho News
- Covid shots for little kids are DOA July 3, 2022
- The Insufferable Arrogance of the Constantly Wrong July 3, 2022
- U.S. Orders 2.5 Million More Monkeypox Vaccine Doses, as CDC Looks to Expand Vaccine for Kids July 2, 2022
- Alex Berenson and Twitter to settle censorship lawsuit July 2, 2022
- The Dutch Farmers’ Protest and the War on Food July 2, 2022
- India, BRICS in cold war conditions July 2, 2022
- UK cautioned about military aid to Ukraine July 2, 2022
- Israel’s ‘terrorism’ smear dismissed as EU resumes funding for Palestinian NGO July 2, 2022
- And The Winner Is, Germany! July 2, 2022
- LIVE FREE OR DIE A SLAVE July 2, 2022
- New York gun control law requires social media checks July 2, 2022
- Twitter ‘Silenced’ Physicians Who Posted Truthful Information About COVID, Lawsuit Alleges July 1, 2022
- Rockefeller Foundation ‘Reset the Table’ Report Predicted COVID-Related Food Crisis — 2 Years Before It Happened July 1, 2022
- Snake Oil: the most vaxxed country in Europe now has its worst COVID outcomes July 1, 2022
- Study: Boosted People Slowest to Clear COVID-19 July 1, 2022
- Setback for US hypersonic program as another test ends in failure July 1, 2022
- As West blames Moscow for ‘food crisis’, ships sail from Mariupol with Moscow’s help July 1, 2022
- ‘Ridiculous’: Russia dismisses claims of NATO being ‘defensive alliance’ July 1, 2022
OffGuardian
Richie Allen
- Friends Co-Creator Says She’s Embarrassed By Its Lack Of Diversity July 1, 2022
- Warner Admits It Was Wrong To Block Questions About JK Rowling July 1, 2022
- 1 In 6 UK Adults Do Not Believe Humans Are Causing Climate Change June 29, 2022
- Climate Change Committee Warns Govt Must Go Further To Limit Warming June 29, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Federal Republic of New Normal Germany June 20, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Obama/Biden’s EPA Power Grab Blown Up July 2, 2022
- The 1970s Cooling Scare Was Real July 2, 2022
- Energy rationing is inevitable without a fundamental rethink of net zero–David Frost July 1, 2022
- Prince Charles took more than 20 private flights within the UK ‘to avoid being stuck in traffic’ June 30, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Does sunscreen prevent skin ageing? July 2, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply