Lies, lies, lies
By John Ellwood | TCW Defending Freedom | July 10, 2022
WHILE the public has been distracted by beer, cake and sleaze, our politicians have been consistently lying about their ruinous policies.
Here are the first 20 lies (there are many more):
They lied about Covid
They lied about the ‘vaccine’
They lied about the side effects
They lied about Covid passes
They lied about lockdowns
They lied about the pandemic
They lied about the consequences
They lied about their contracts with Big Pharma
They lied about Russia
They lied about Ukraine
They lied about carbon dioxide
They lied about the ‘climate emergency’
They lied about ‘green’ energy
They lied about heat pumps
They lied about electric vehicles
They lied about Brexit
They lied about immigration
They lied about taxation
They lied about their attack on agriculture
They lied about the influence of the WEF/Gates/all the rest
When the contenders for Downing Street open their mouths, remember the quote ‘Why is this lying b*stard lying to me?’
