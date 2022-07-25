Aletho News

New EU Tranche Allocated to Ukraine Brings Total Military Assistance to $2.5Bln

Samizdat – 25.07.2022

The European Union has agreed to disburse an additional 500 million euros ($512 million) under the European Peace Facility mechanism to fund the military needs of Ukraine, thus bringing the total amount of EU military aid to Kiev to 2.5 billion euros, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

“EU Member States agreed to mobilise a 5th tranche of military assistance of €500 million, making this a total of €2.5 billion of military equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Borrell said in a statement.

The new tranche is designed to help enhance the military capabilities of Ukrainian forces and will be split in two parts: 490 million euros in lethal military equipment and 10 million euros in protective gear, fuel and equipment, as requested by Kiev, the statement noted.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West launched comprehensive sanctions against Russia and boosted military assistance for Ukraine, including lethal weapons.

