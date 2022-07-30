New Democratic Party lawmaker Brian Masse says Canada’s vaccine passport is about tracking, not health

New Democratic Party member of parliament Brian Masse said that ArriveCAN, which is mandatory for entry into Canada, is not about safety, it is about tracking. Despite pushback from the opposition, the public, and industry experts, the Liberal Trudeau government insists on the continued use of the app.

“I always fight for safety 1st, ArriveCAN is not that. It’s being used as a back door to permanently track all border crossing,” Masse wrote on Twitter.

“MPs need to speak up now or it will destroy our tourism industry, frustrate & create longer line ups when the technology fails.”

Speaking to the Windsor Star, Masse said he had been urging the government to remove the requirement for about a month. He argued that the app delays traffic and does not improve public safety because testing results can be input 72 hours before arrival, which is enough time for someone to get infected.

He further argued that the app is outdated because it only covers the first two doses; it does not cover the boosters.

Masse also said that the app is harming Canada’s tourism.

“Branding is now becoming an issue,” said Masse. “All border MPs know this. We are basically watching the destruction of our tourism industry…People are just going to stay away.”

Despite all these concerns, the government insists on the continued use of the app, saying that the pandemic is not over.

The government also recently announced that the app can be used for customs and immigration declarations, leading to speculations that ArriveCAN might become permanent.