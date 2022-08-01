CDC changes its messaging after I caught them out on their moneypox vaccine lies

Here are a few of the lies they have backed off:

1. As of July 28, CDC has ceased claiming the monkeypox vaccine(s) is 85% effective. It now admits it does not know its effectiveness.

2. CDC has stopped recommending the OFF LABEL use of moneypox vaccine post-exposure (even up to 14 days post-exposure was the recommendation earlier). They are now telling the truth, which is that the vaccine is only approved as a two dose series and it is licensed as effective only 2 weeks after the second dose, which is 6 weeks after starting the series. There is no data to support post-exposure prophylaxis, which is OFF LABEL use.

3. CDC finally admits that everyone getting vaccinated is a guinea pig in a big experiment.

4. However, CDC still OMITS what it knows about the dangers of these vaccines, information it provided to its advisory committee a mere month ago. ACAM 2000 vaccine causes myocarditis in one in every 175 recipients. And Jynneos seems to cause myocarditis too, as well as making HIV worse, according to the FDA review issued when the vaccines was licensed in 2019. We just don’t have the Jynneos statistics to say how often these problems occur, but in one study more than one in 6 subjects had elevation of cardiac enzymes, which requires some heart muscles cells to die.

Below is the new CDC messaging.

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/considerations-for-monkeypox-vaccination.html