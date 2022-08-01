DOCTOR DEATHS & DNA-TARGETED WEAPONS
Amazing Polly | July 31, 2022
Healthy young doctors are “dying suddenly” in Canada, and a US House Intelligence member sounds alarm over DNA-specific weapons.
Putin fears US creating Caucasian Russian specific bioweapons (2017): https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2017/11/02/how-a-pentagon-research-project-convinced-vladimir-putin-of-a-coming-biowar/
Synovial Tissue Request: https://govtribe.com/opportunity/federal-contract-opportunity/synovial-tissue-rna-samples-fa301617u0164
Archived:https://archive.ph/Adl3W#selection-241.0-241.8
New Insights into Genetic Susceptibility of COVID19 ACE2 and TMPRSS2: https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
Archived: https://archive.is/v80in
August 1, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | Canada, Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine
“Putin fears…” Without even bothering to click on the url, that seems to me an eminently justifiable angst….
