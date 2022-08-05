Beijing Cancels Meeting Between Chinese, US Defense Officials
Samizdat – August 5, 2022
Beijing has cancelled a meeting between Chinese and US defense officials following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Beijing has decided to cancel bilateral working meetings between US and Chinese defense officials and halt cooperation between the two countries on maritime safety.
The Foreign Ministry also said that China temporarily suspends cooperation with the United States on issues such as repatriation of illegal migrants, judicial assistance, transnational crime, and climate change.
On August 2, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on a trip she claimed shows the US’ unwavering commitment to the island, as Reuters put it.
Pelosi’s visit, however, was met with outrage from China, as Beijing regards the island as an inalienable part of the country.
On August 4, shortly after Pelosi’s departure from the island, China launched live fire drills in several areas around Taiwan.
The United States officially supports Mainland China’s claim to the island.
Internal documents show CDC colluded with Big Tech to deplatform Naomi Wolf
Daily Clout | August 2, 2022
Thanks to a FOIA lawsuit brought by America First Legal against the big tech companies, I have learned that the CDC’s press group coordinated with big tech companies, such as Twitter, to attack critics of vaccine side effects for ‘misinformation.’ To my horror I saw that a tweet of mine was included in targeted tweets that America First obtained via FOIA. The tweet of mine, that the CDC brought to big tech for targeting, was an example of basic investigative reporting on women’s health issues – the kind of reporting I’ve done for 35 years. My flagged tweet simply noted that hundreds of women were reporting menstrual side effects and this needed more investigation. Of course, this turned out to be true and even Dr. Fauci recently acknowledged, in an appearance on Special Report with Bret Baier, that “we need to study it more (effect of the vaccines on menstrual cycles).”
Shortly after the CDC identified my tweet as ‘misinformation’ I was deplatformed and a global attack from legacy media sought to undermine my reputation. Tweets that I had previously deleted as being poorly worded, were resuscitated and circulated to media in the effort to discredit me. Only Twitter could have retrieved these deleted tweets. I was called ‘mad’ and ‘batshit crazy’ and counter factual.’
But a year plus layer, everything about which I warned about and documented in my bestselling book The Bodies of Others turned out to be true. … continue
