Beijing Cancels Meeting Between Chinese, US Defense Officials

Samizdat – August 5, 2022

Beijing has cancelled a meeting between Chinese and US defense officials following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Beijing has decided to cancel bilateral working meetings between US and Chinese defense officials and halt cooperation between the two countries on maritime safety.

The Foreign Ministry also said that China temporarily suspends cooperation with the United States on issues such as repatriation of illegal migrants, judicial assistance, transnational crime, and climate change.

On August 2, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on a trip she claimed shows the US’ unwavering commitment to the island, as Reuters put it.

Pelosi’s visit, however, was met with outrage from China, as Beijing regards the island as an inalienable part of the country.

On August 4, shortly after Pelosi’s departure from the island, China launched live fire drills in several areas around Taiwan.

The United States officially supports Mainland China’s claim to the island.