Kirsten Murfitt – Open Letter To Members Of Parliament (Part 1)

In this in-depth interview series with Kirsten Murfitt of NZLSOS, we highlight the key points and outline the crucial yet-to-be-answered questions from Kirsten’s excellent Open Letter to Parliament, which she penned on 22 July 2022. This is Part 1.

You can download, read and share Kirsten’s letter here:

https://docdro.id/XhkeZ0H

You can read her OIA request from August, 2021 here:

https://docdro.id/Aar4Uzv

Please share this interview. Please also utilise the steps involved at the end of the interview in order to put pressure on the government to answer our important questions:

The 3 main questions are:

1.) Why doesn’t the Government require mandatory reporting of deaths and serious adverse reactions, following the administration of a vaccine which has only provisional approval?

2.) Why does the Government refuse to investigate the safety and contents of the vaccine, given both the emerging overseas data and the court-ordered release of Pfizer’s documents?

3.) Why did the Government market the vaccine as “Safe and Effective”, when it knew that neither of those statements was true?

Source: https://rumble.com/v1ffxyd-kirsten-murfitt-open-letter-to-members-of-parliament-part-1.html

