Hiding The Decline In US Wildfires

By Paul Homewood | August 11, 2022

It’s summer. so there are wildfires!

Tony Heller reminds us that this has always been the case:

Confirmation of Tony’s video comes in this publication by the US Forest Service:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/learn/our-history

