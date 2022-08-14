Aletho News

Did the BBC unwittingly reveal the true proportion of unvaccinated as at least 20%

Norman Fenton | August 12, 2022

In the BBC2 documentary “Unvaccinated” it was claimed that only 8% of the UK adult population is unvaccinated.

This is the ONS figure and we challenged this: https://www.normanfenton.com/post/bbc…

But for the programme itself the BBC commissoned a large survey which, we show, revealed that 26% were unvacinated.

To understand why it is so critical to get an accurate estimate of the proportion of unvaccinated see this 2 minute accompanying video: https://youtu.be/8It4qI9yhzQ

