Did the BBC unwittingly reveal the true proportion of unvaccinated as at least 20%
Norman Fenton | August 12, 2022
In the BBC2 documentary “Unvaccinated” it was claimed that only 8% of the UK adult population is unvaccinated.
This is the ONS figure and we challenged this: https://www.normanfenton.com/post/bbc…
But for the programme itself the BBC commissoned a large survey which, we show, revealed that 26% were unvacinated.
To understand why it is so critical to get an accurate estimate of the proportion of unvaccinated see this 2 minute accompanying video: https://youtu.be/8It4qI9yhzQ
August 14, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine, ONS, UK
Did the BBC unwittingly reveal the true proportion of unvaxxed as at least 20%
