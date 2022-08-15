Quadruple-vaxxed Pfizer CEO catches COVID, shills Paxlovid

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla unironically tweeted that, despite catching COVID, he was grateful for getting jabbed four times and still requiring another one of his products to treat the infection.

“I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted. “I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid.”

Following his statement, the ridicule via Twitter ratio came on quickly:

Liz Wheeler Hahahahahahahahahaha remember that time you avoided taking your own vaxx because you knew it was garbage? Until you were found out when Israel refused you entry. I sincerely hope you recover quickly, but you & your 💉 are frauds.

Indeed, it’s harder than ever to take these talking heads seriously.

This is the same company that’s paid millions to settle allegations of bribing doctors and the same company that wanted to keep vaccine data hidden for 75 years, only to be forced by a court order to release nine pages worth of potential vaccine adverse effects.

Now, in this stunning tacit admission, Pfizer’s own CEO has revealed that two boosters can’t even stave off infection. Talk about a product flop.

Of course, Bourla isn’t the only one with a case of the quadruple vaxxed COVID blues. Recently, US President Joe Biden told the world that he’d caught COVID not once but twice despite receiving two boosters.

If there was still any doubt regarding a lack of vaccine efficacy, Pfizer’s CEO has proven that the vaccine can’t stop the spread — which is what everyone was promised when the vaccine was first rolled out.