Is That True Or Did You Hear It On The BBC?

By Paul Homewood | Not A Lot Of People Know That | August 19, 2022

I have just bought this book, which includes some good stuff on the BBC’s climate lies and misinformation.

I have only read the first couple of chapters, but I would thoroughly recommend it.

This is the Amazon summary:

… not only does the BBC diligently protect power from scrutiny, it attacks and attempts to discredit those who dare to challenge the status quo.

Formed in 1922 by the British establishment, the BBC has always been a reliable ally of ultra-wealthy and powerful interests. Indeed, the broadcaster occupies a pivotal position within an international corporate-political alliance which promotes only those narratives which consolidate the ‘global order.’

Using multiple examples of BBC reporting, the author argues that the tax-payer funded broadcaster is a proxy which acts on behalf of a tiny, but very powerful clique – a role which compels it to pump out disinformation on an industrial scale, misleading all those who consume its content.

The book includes sections on:

  • Climate Change
  • Brexit
  • COVID
  • Trump
  • NHS

Sedgwick’s premise is an interesting one that the BBC has always protected the establishment. One implication from this is that this same establishment has morphed over the years, from a reactionary one of the past to the left wing, big government, global world order one of today.

