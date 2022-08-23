Climate Claims Dictated by Personal Beliefs, Political Agendas Rather Than Science, Warn Researchers

By Igor Kuvnetsov – Samizdat – 23.08.2022

According to more than 1,000 researchers and scientists, who teamed up under the World Climate Declaration, there is no reason for panic and alarm, as the Earth’s climate has varied throughout its entire existence. Instead, they called for climate research that is “less political” and a climate policy that is “more scientific” than today.

More than 1,100 scientists and researchers led by Norwegian Nobel Prize laureate in Physics Ivar Giæver have signed a declaration warning that climate research as a field has “degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs” and become politicized, instead of relying on “sound self-critical science”.

In the declaration, called ‘There is no climate emergency,’ the signatories stressed that the Earth’s climate has varied “as long as the planet has existed, with natural cold and warm phases”, such as the Little Ice Age that ended as recently as 1850.

The signatories furthermore stressed that the actual warming is occurring “far slower than predicted” by climate models they called “inadequate” and full of “shortcomings”. “The gap between the real world and the modeled world tells us that we are far from understanding climate change,” they stressed.

The declaration blasted yet another talking point of the climate change discourse, emphasizing that carbon dioxide is “not a pollutant”, but “essential to all life on Earth”, “favorable for nature in greening the planet” and “profitable for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide”.

The signatories go on to claim that global warming “has not increased natural disasters”. “There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and such-like natural disasters, or making them more frequent. However, there is ample evidence that CO2-mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly,” the declaration said.

In conclusion, they reiterated the title idea that “there is no climate emergency”. “Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm,” they summarize, strongly opposing the “harmful and unrealistic” net-zero carbon dioxide policy proposed for 2050. Instead, the declaration calls for climate research that is “less political” and a climate policy that is “more scientific” than today.

The declaration was organized by Climate Intelligence, an independent political group founded in 2019 by Dutch professor emeritus of geophysics Guus Berkhout and Dutch science journalist Marcel Crok. The list of signatories includes scientific heavyweights such as Ingemar Nordin, professor of theory of science and philosophy of technology at Linköping University; Antonino Zichichi, professor at the University of Bologna; Jan-Erik Solheim, professor emeritus in Astrophysics at the University of Tromsø; and atmospheric physicist Richard Lindzen.

In recent years, climate change has become one of the focal points of established media and the powers that be, who have combined to convey a sense of alarm and impending doom to the public. The climate change discourse has shifted dramatically, with the dominant narrative underscoring a sense of urgency and describing the situation as “catastrophic”, “irreversible” and “worse than ever”. This change is particularly visible in academia, government, industry, and among some non-governmental organizations and has already sparked a plethora of “green” projects and gigantic allocations of tax funds in a bid to stop or mitigate the consequences of climate change.