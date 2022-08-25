Aletho News

Watch the New Film About Cartoonist Bob Moran

BY TOBY YOUNG | THE DAILY SCEPTIC | AUGUST 22, 2022

A talented filmmaker called Keith Craig has made a film about Bob Moran, the brilliant, acerbic, passionate cartoonist who lost his job at the Telegraph for being too outspoken and uncompromising in his opposition to the lockdown policy. Most of this site’s long-term readers will be familiar with Bob’s work, which we have used many times and continue to use in our Archive section. They’ll also be familiar with the cast of talking heads in this film – James Delingpole, Bev Turner, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Bernie Spofforth, Tonia Buxton and more.

This hugely enjoyable, lovingly-made film is very much worth watching in full. Deserves to become a cult classic.

