Silenced healthcare workers speak out publicly for the first time

I created a form to ask healthcare workers to speak anonymously about what they are seeing.

Here’s what they said in their own words.

Here is a quick summary of some of the things they said:

They are afraid to come out publicly due to intimidation tactics such as loss of job and/or license to practice medicine. Unvaccinated healthcare workers are extremely upset with the medical community. They feel they have been treated unfairly. It is the vaccinated workers who are getting sick with COVID, but it is the unvaccinated who are punished with constant testing, restrictions, and threats of losing their jobs. The COVID shots are a disaster. Even for the elderly which is supposed to be the most compelling use case, death rates in elderly homes went up by a factor of 5 after the shots rolled out. Each time the shots are given, the deaths spike. Nobody is talking publicly about this. It’s not allowed. “I have a patient who owns an adult care home that gave vaccinations to their six adult clients. They all died within a week.” Doctors are seeing rates of injury and death increase dramatically in all ages of people. The injuries are only happening to the vaccinated. There is no doubt that this is happening but many doctors have so much cognitive dissonance that they don’t see it. One nurse with 23 years of experience says she’s never heard of anyone under 20 dying from cardiac issues until the vaccines rolled out. Now she knows of around 30 deaths. “I have been a nurse for 36 years. I have NEVER witnessed people in their 20s and 30s having strokes, atrial fibrillation, or cardiomyopathies until the Covid vaccines. I work in cardiology. When I mention that someone should look at the vaccines as a possible reason, I am immediately silenced and told, “It is NOT from the vaccine.”” Doctors aren’t recording vaccination status in the medical records so that all the deaths are attributed to the unvaccinated. Doctors are deliberately ignoring the possibility that the vaccines could be the cause of all the elevated events. The events are simply all unexplained. Many doctors have either quit or will quit. Some doctors and nurses at top institutions such as Mass General Hospital have falsified vaccine cards. They publicly toe the line and encourage their patients to take the shot knowing full well it is deadly. They value their job more than the lives of their patients. The important thing is they are risking 10 years in jail for doing this. These highly respected medical workers are telling the world that these COVID shots are so dangerous that they are willing to risk 10 years in prison to avoid taking the shot. That’s the message America needs to hear. And if Biden were an honest President, he would call for full amnesty and protection from retaliation for all these cases if people admitted publicly they did this. He’d be amazed at the number of responses he’d get. But he won’t do that because it would be too embarrassing for his administration. Things don’t seem to be getting any better. The medical examiners all over the world are not doing the proper tests during an autopsy to detect a vaccine-related death. Without doing the necessary tests, it is very hard to make an association. There isn’t a single “guidance” document from any medical authority anywhere in the world to do these tests on people who die within 3 months of their last COVID vaccination. This is why no associations are found: they aren’t looking and it is deliberate. The mainstream press doesn’t call them out on this either. Doctors are being forced to take other vaccines so the hospital can meet their quota. This was admitted to them.

The document paints a very troubling picture of healthcare in America

It is very difficult to read that document and come away thinking that everything is working fine.

If you read the document and think everything is just fine, it means one or more of the following is true:

You work in the White House You work at the CDC, FDA, or NIH You are a member of Congress or are a staff member for a member of Congress (Ron Johnson and his staff are excluded) You work in the mainstream media You are a top executive at a mainstream social media company You work in the mainstream medical community (doctor or academic) You are a miserable excuse for a human being You are an exemplary blue-pilled individual; you are just the type of citizen that your government wants to have

If you are troubled by what you read, here is what you can do

If you read through the document and are troubled by what is going on and you want to hold these people accountable, there are two simple thing you can do to make a difference:

Share this article on all your social media platforms Make a donation to help re-elect Senator Ron Johnson (click here for the donation link). He’s the most important person in Congress that will hold these people accountable. This is why he’s the #1 target of Democrats.

Want to speak to any of these people?

If you are a member of the press and want to speak to any of these people, you can use the Contact me form to make your request. In the Notes part of the form, specify the database line number of the person(s) you want to contact.

Please share this post widely. Do it now.

The mainstream press will not share this information. This isn’t misinformation; these are all true stories, many of which are impossible to explain if the vaccines are truly safe and effective. Taken together, they are a stunning indictment of a medical system that has been corrupted through government incentives.

It is important for people throughout the world to hear from the healthcare workers whose voices have been silenced by the medical community. Please do it now.