Twitter hides all videos in search results for Italy’s next Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni
By Cindy Harper | Reclaim The Net | September 29, 2022
Twitter is suppressing video searches for Giorgia Meloni, who was this week elected as Italy’s first woman Prime Minister.
At the time of writing, when Twitter users type her name in the search bar and choose “Videos” no results come up. An archive of the search captured the censorship here.
“No results for “‘Giorgia Meloni’” Twitter says.
The Twitter blockade follows YouTube saying it made an error when it deleted a video of Meloni’s family values speech.
Giorgia Meloni is the head of the conservative populist Brothers of Italy party and won her race to become Prime Minister last Sunday.
The Brothers of Italy party has seen a meteoric rise in popularity since 2018, when it received only 4 percent of the vote.
From the Archives
How to Debunk Thermite on 9/11
By Kevin Ryan | OffGuardian | September 29, 2022
The evidence for the presence of thermite at the World Trade Center (WTC) on 9/11 is extensive and compelling. This evidence has accumulated to the point at which we can say that WTC thermite is no longer a hypothesis, it is a tested and proven theory.
Therefore it is not easy to debunk it. But the way to do so is not difficult to understand.
To debunk the thermite theory, one must first understand the evidence for it and then show how all of that evidence is either mistaken or explained by other phenomena. Here are the top ten categories of evidence for thermite at the WTC. … continue
