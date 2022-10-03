Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Was Just Awarded Another NIH Grant To Study Bat Coronaviruses
Cryptogon | October 3, 2022
Via: Quoth the Raven :
… And so imagine my surprise when browsing Twitter this weekend and stumbling upon Alex Berenson’s feed, wherein he pointed out that the NIH was giving new funding to Peter Daszak for continued bat coronavirus research.
I couldn’t believe it, so I had to check it out myself. Straight from the NIH website, there it was: a $653,392 tranche of funding for none other than “EcoHealth Alliance, Inc.” led by Peter Daszak and beginning on September 21, 2022.
The project is titled “Analyzing the potential for future bat coronavirus emergence in Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam”. …
…
What Berenson didn’t point out is that it seems Daszak may have also been awarded an additional $1.5 million from the NIAID this year also, for a project entitled “Understanding Risk of Zoonotic Virus Emergence in EID Hotspots of Southeast Asia”.
In other words, the EcoHealth Alliance may have received over $2 million in funding this year so far, despite mountains of circumstantial evidence surfacing that Daszak may have knowingly led a cover-up about Covid-19’s true origins.
October 3, 2022
From the Archives
Ukraine, Crimea and the Push for War
By James ONeill – New Eastern Outlook – 19.02.2017
There are currently three major flash points in the world, where a false step could rapidly lead to escalation and a major war from which human civilization would be the main loser. Those flashpoints are the Middle East, the South China Sea and Ukraine/Crimea. In each of them Australia has made major missteps, invariably at the request of the Americans, and where Australia’s national interest is either non-existent or the opposite of the actions that have been taken.
The recent upsurge in fighting in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine, collectively referred to as Donbass, where Ukrainian forces have vastly increased the artillery barrage of civilian areas has sharpened the likelihood of a more serious war breaking out. In these circumstances the responsibility of the media to accurately report what is happening and why is high. Yet, as is so often the case, we are treated to a non-stop barrage of misinformation and outright propaganda. … continue
Leave a Reply