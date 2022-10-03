Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Was Just Awarded Another NIH Grant To Study Bat Coronaviruses

Cryptogon | October 3, 2022

Via: Quoth the Raven :

… And so imagine my surprise when browsing Twitter this weekend and stumbling upon Alex Berenson’s feed, wherein he pointed out that the NIH was giving new funding to Peter Daszak for continued bat coronavirus research.

I couldn’t believe it, so I had to check it out myself. Straight from the NIH website, there it was: a $653,392 tranche of funding for none other than “EcoHealth Alliance, Inc.” led by Peter Daszak and beginning on September 21, 2022.

The project is titled “Analyzing the potential for future bat coronavirus emergence in Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam”. …

What Berenson didn’t point out is that it seems Daszak may have also been awarded an additional $1.5 million from the NIAID this year also, for a project entitled “Understanding Risk of Zoonotic Virus Emergence in EID Hotspots of Southeast Asia”.

In other words, the EcoHealth Alliance may have received over $2 million in funding this year so far, despite mountains of circumstantial evidence surfacing that Daszak may have knowingly led a cover-up about Covid-19’s true origins.

October 3, 2022 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, War Crimes | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »