Belgrade Says Kiev Silent on NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia While Calling to Sanction Russia

Samizdat – 04.10.2022

Kiev has never demanded that sanctions be imposed or a trial be held for those involved in the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, but at the same time demands punishment for Russia for its military operation in Ukraine, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in October, Ukrainian Ambassador Volodymyr Tolkach told the N1 broadcaster that Kiev didn’t understand Belgrade’s position on sanctions against Russia and urged Serbia to join the Western policy regarding Moscow.

“Dozens of Serbian boys and girls were killed during the NATO bombing. I cannot recall Ukraine’s demand that a special meeting of the UN Security Council be held or sanctions be imposed on the aggressor against Serbia. It is not too late for Ukraine and all countries demanding trial for crimes in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, to demand a trial of the murderers of Serbian children during the NATO aggression,” Vulin was quoted as saying by the Serbian Interior Ministry.

In addition, the official recalled Russia’s principled and consistent support for Serbia’s territorial integrity.

“Russia will never change its position on the false ‘state’ of Kosovo. And no statement or step by Russian officials is aimed at the opposite, just as no statement or step by EU or US officials is aimed at withdrawing the recognition of [the independence of] Kosovo or respecting Serbia’s territorial integrity,” Vulin said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military and financial support for Kiev. Serbia is among the countries maintaining a neutral position on the issue and not joining most restrictions on Moscow despite growing pressure from Brussels and Washington.