Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

EU nation temporarily waives anti-Russia sanctions

Samizdat | October 5, 2022

Energy-starved Bulgaria will temporarily cease to enforce EU sanctions on Russian fuel, to ensure the work of government institutions, the state press service reported on Wednesday following a Cabinet meeting.

According to the report, Russian companies supplying automotive fuel will be exempt from the embargo until the end of 2024, due to shortages in the country.

“It is permitted to conclude new state contracts and framework agreements with automotive fuel suppliers from the Russian Federation after October 10, 2022… An exception is introduced due to the need to ensure the normal operation of state bodies and other structures requiring motor fuel, in order to protect public order, the life and health of the citizens of Bulgaria, and national security,” the press service announced. The ban will come back into force on December 31, 2024.

The dominant fuel provider in the Balkan country is the Neftochim Burgas refinery, which is owned by Russia’s Lukoil. Until the sanctions, half of its oil supply came from Russia.

In early September, the head of the Bulgarian Finance Ministry, Rositsa Velkova, announced her intention to obtain permission from Brussels to continue buying fuel from Russia until at least the end of 2024. If Sophia does not receive a reprieve from the sanctions, the country’s drivers risk being left without fuel, the minister stressed.

October 5, 2022 - Posted by | Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity | ,

1 Comment »

  1. Joining the European Union was a gross error of the highest magnitude, fueled by greed and larcenous thinking. The leaders of foolish European countries saw opportunity to profit from the productivity and strength of other countries and believing that in such a unity they would also find more strength.

    So they subjected themselves to a governance by people who are every bit as corrupt as any elected official of their own country, except now they have no choice in a lot of issues that they might have resolved effectively as independent nations.

    But it is interesting how the loudly proclaimed moral positions change, once countries find themselves in the soup line, hat in hand, begging for an exception because they can’t survive without it. Gone is the moral conviction against Russia, at least temporarily. In other words, ethics are subject to situational needs, and not at all absolute. Under such thinking, what hope is there for humanity?

    But beyond all this, what business does the Western world have in the affairs of Russia, Ukraine, or any other region, were it not for the private interests of a few very powerful world elite that cause all the wars, killings, maiming, hunger, unrest, unhappiness, instability for the masses. And the masses continue to shut their eyes, electing and re-electing criminals to positions of power, and then wondering where all the troubles come from.

    Like

    Comment by Peter | October 5, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |