Remembering Tim Ball

Today on the program James celebrates the life and work of Dr. Tim Ball, a man who devoted his retirement years to fighting the good fight against the agents of the climate scam and the green enslavement agenda. His fearless truth-telling in the face of so much adversity serves as an example to us all.

DOCUMENTATION

Documentation – Interview 006 Dr. Tim Ball
Time Reference: 00:00
Description: Interview #006 from the archives was my first conversation with Dr. Tim Ball
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – Timothy Francis Ball Obituary
Time Reference: 04:18
Description: RIP Dr. Tim Ball (1938-2022)
Link To: Generalist Journal
Documentation – Flashback: Climategate (2009)
Time Reference: 12:40
Description: A visualization of Episode 110a of The Corbett Report podcast from November 2009.
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – Climategate Exposes the Alarmist Machine
Time Reference: 12:48
Description: A dissection of the “alarmist machine” myth by recourse to my experience meeting Dr. Ball.
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – Episode 282 – The IPCC Exposed
Time Reference: 17:53
Description: A podcast on how the IPCC sausage is made (featuring an interview with Dr. Ball discussing how commissions of inquiry can become cover-ups.
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – Climategate: The Backstory
Time Reference: 27:33
Description: Prescient video on the CRU released by The Corbett Report just weeks before the Climategate story broke.
Link To: Odysee
Documentation – Droughts, Cloud Seeding and The Coming Water Wars
Time Reference: 39:05
Description: A recent James Corbett editorial on the question of weather modification, geoengineering, and the increasing importance of water in the realm of geopolitics.
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – Corbett Report Radio 078 – Peak Water and Agenda 21 with Dr. Tim Ball
Time Reference: 31:25
Description: In 2012, Dr. Ball appeared on Corbett Report Radio to debunk the next environmental alarmist scare: water scarcity.
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – Generalist Journal
Time Reference: 44:08
Description: Dr. Ball’s home page (still being maintained and updated by the Ball family).
Link To: generalistjournal.com
Documentation – Ball’s Bearing by Mark Steyn
Time Reference: 46:20
Description: Mark Steyn’s summary of Dr. Ball’s legal saga with Michael Mann.
Link To: Steyn Online
Documentation – Please Donate Towards Dr. Tim Ball’s Funeral Expenses
Time Reference: 52:06
Description: A fundraiser HAS been set up to help Dr. Ball’s widow, Marty, cover the funeral expenses. Please donate if you are able.
Link To: Watts Up With That?
Documentation – Tim Ball – The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science
Time Reference: 39:41
Description: Dr. Tim Ball delivers a lecture, answers questions, and calls out the Malthusian, anti-human, globalist ideology of the alarmists as he discusses The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science in 2014.
Link To: YouTube

