Climate groups demand Big Tech censor climate change “misinformation”

Several climate change advocacy groups, including Friends of Earth and Greenpeace, have asked social media companies to treat “misinformation” about climate change like they do “hate speech” and opinions about Covid that go against government-backed authorities.

In a letter released on Tuesday, the groups also asked social media companies to be transparent about how they tackle climate disinformation and suggested that the company should report it under Europe’s Digital Service Act, which requires platforms to moderate “harmful” content.

We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.

The groups also demand that the platforms disclose data on content moderation of climate-related content.

“Social media companies bear responsibility for the role in amplifying and perpetuating climate disinformation but transparency, that would quantify the exact extent, has been lacking from platforms,” wrote the advocacy groups.

Most social media companies started moderating climate change content in 2020. However, critics still feel these companies are not doing enough and want even more censorship.