Climate groups demand Big Tech censor climate change “misinformation”
By Cindy Harper | Reclaim The Net | October 6, 2022
Several climate change advocacy groups, including Friends of Earth and Greenpeace, have asked social media companies to treat “misinformation” about climate change like they do “hate speech” and opinions about Covid that go against government-backed authorities.
In a letter released on Tuesday, the groups also asked social media companies to be transparent about how they tackle climate disinformation and suggested that the company should report it under Europe’s Digital Service Act, which requires platforms to moderate “harmful” content.
We obtained a copy of the letter for you here.
The groups also demand that the platforms disclose data on content moderation of climate-related content.
“Social media companies bear responsibility for the role in amplifying and perpetuating climate disinformation but transparency, that would quantify the exact extent, has been lacking from platforms,” wrote the advocacy groups.
Most social media companies started moderating climate change content in 2020. However, critics still feel these companies are not doing enough and want even more censorship.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 6, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance | Friends of Earth, Greenpeace
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Population control? Planned Parenthood wants teens to take puberty blockers
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
US & UK doctors warn against hormones/surgery for trans-identified kids
RT | July 23, 2019
Medical professionals in the US and UK are sounding the alarm about the growing use of “hormonal and surgical interventions” for children who are confused about their gender identity, saying that more studies are required.
Members of the conservative childrens’ advocacy group the American College of Pediatricians (ACP) wrote a letter on Monday to the Surgeon General of the United States, warning about the effects of gender-reassignment surgeries and hormonal drugs on minors, saying such interventions have “not undergone long-term study.”
The ACP called the issue a “grave public health concern” and said that the drastic methods have become the new “standard of care” in lieu of “ethical psychotherapy” for children and teens who present with gender dysphoria (GD).
The ACP letter cites research which claims that 61-98 percent of youth affected by GD will “outgrow” it “if allowed to progress through natural puberty.”
The group also laments that healthcare professionals are “increasingly prohibited from investigating psychosocial factors” which may have led to GD symptoms and fear being penalized or accused of discrimination. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,785 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,972,968 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Ow My Balls on Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and … Pip on Sliding doors Pip on EU must decide where it stands… Lutz Barz on The Morning After Lutz Barz on The End of Doctors’ Freedom to… Lutz Barz on RT wins court case against… Lutz Barz on They denounce Meloni, but the… Victor G. on Sliding doors chrisirish67 on EU nation temporarily waives a… Balthasar Gerards on Western regimes are intent on… brianharryaustralia on US helicopters circled over No… Bill Francis on The buffoon delivering a perma…
Aletho News
- The Online Safety Bill Will Only Reinforce the Regime of Government Propaganda and Censorship October 6, 2022
- Climate groups demand Big Tech censor climate change “misinformation” October 6, 2022
- All of Us Are in Danger: When Anti-Government Speech Becomes Sedition October 6, 2022
- Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the ‘wrong’ views October 6, 2022
- DHS is spending millions to combat “misinformation” and “disinformation” October 6, 2022
- Population Control? Planned Parenthood Encourages Teens To Take Puberty Blockers October 6, 2022
- EU must decide where it stands on Ukraine – Kremlin October 6, 2022
- US imports from Russia up despite sanctions October 6, 2022
- Putin and Clausewitz October 6, 2022
- EU nation temporarily waives anti-Russia sanctions October 5, 2022
- The buffoon delivering a permanent energy crisis October 5, 2022
- Western regimes are intent on maintaining energy poverty in Africa October 5, 2022
- Orbán: ‘Sanctions were not decided democratically’ October 5, 2022
- They denounce Meloni, but the despots of the Covid State are the real fascists October 5, 2022
- Sliding doors October 5, 2022
- Remembering Tim Ball October 5, 2022
- RT wins court case against Google October 4, 2022
- Covid vaccines: I just want to understand why, Dame June October 4, 2022
OffGuardian
- Federal Bureau of Intimidation: The War on Political Freedom October 5, 2022
- 16 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 24 October 4, 2022
- The Morning After October 4, 2022
Richie Allen
- Website and downtime October 2, 2022
- Some Good News To Brighten Your Monday September 26, 2022
- Richie In Conversation With Mark Bajerski Friday September 23rd 2022 September 23, 2022
- A Message From Your BBG September 22, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Morning After October 3, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Biden blasted for seeking out foreign oil: ‘Bizarre and wrong’–Michael Shellenberger October 6, 2022
- The impossibility of Windmills October 6, 2022
- The Saudis Snub Biden Again October 6, 2022
- Thurrock Council set to borrow nearly £850m to repay solar farm debts October 6, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply