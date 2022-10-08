The impossibility of Windmills
Klimaatwaarheid | September 8, 2020
In this video I try to explain in simple terms why a 100% production of energy using windmills is impossible and unpayable in practice, despite all the positive information coming from green power advocates.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 8, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Economics, Timeless or most popular, Video
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
THE DARK TRUTH OF AMERICA’S FEDERATION OF STATE MEDICAL BOARDS
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
A history of US threats to use nuclear weapons
By David North | WSWS | October 5, 2022
The Biden administration and the media present Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons in response to military setbacks as an unprecedented break with long-established and hitherto unquestioned rules of international statecraft. This narrative is a lie.
In fact, the United States and other imperialist powers have not only considered on several critical occasions using nuclear weapons to reverse military defeats. They have directly threatened to drop atom bombs in order to extract concessions from their enemies.
There are the well-documented demands of General Douglas MacArthur for the dropping of nuclear bombs on China, President Eisenhower’s weighing of France’s request for the detonation of nuclear devices at Dien Bien Phu, and President Kennedy’s threats during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Far less known and even more serious were the use of nuclear threats by President Nixon against the USSR and Vietnam. Operation Giant Lance was initiated on October 27, 1969, according to Wikipedia, to force a settlement of the Vietnam War on terms favorable to the US.
According to Wikipedia, Nixon “authorized a squadron of 18 B-52 bombers to patrol the Arctic polar ice caps and escalate the nuclear threat … to coerce both the Soviet Union and North Vietnam to agree on favorable terms with the US, and conclusively end the Vietnam War.”
Nixon made use of what was referred to as the “madman” tactic to convince the Soviet Union that he was capable of ordering a nuclear strike. Another operation, related to Giant Lance, was “Duck Hook.” … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,786 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,975,757 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on The geopolitical consequences… brianharryaustralia on US figures: From 10million jab… brianharryaustralia on Monkeypox is quickly evaporati… brianharryaustralia on EU Ban on RT, Sputnik Breaches… William J Whitt on New York Times sacks Gaza jour… roberthstiver on Whodunit? Marty on DHS is spending millions to co… Sparrow on Whodunit? Sparrow on Whodunit? Sparrow on US admits Kiev killed Russian… 5 dancing shlomos on Whodunit? brianharryaustralia on The FBI is sued for withholdin…
Aletho News
- EU Ban on RT, Sputnik Breaches Swedish, Danish Constitutions – Danish Journalists October 8, 2022
- Monkeypox is quickly evaporating, but the liability-free shots continue October 8, 2022
- US figures: From 10million jabbed, 770,000 needed medical care October 8, 2022
- Is the U.S. Blood Supply Tainted? October 8, 2022
- The FBI is sued for withholding Facebook censorship records October 7, 2022
- Food, energy, housing: True German inflation is 56 percent October 7, 2022
- The geopolitical consequences of the OPEC+ agreement October 7, 2022
- OPEC+ decision to cut oil counteracts Europe’s idea of price cap on Russian energy October 7, 2022
- Cause of Mahsa Amini’s death revealed by coroner in Iran October 7, 2022
- US admits Kiev killed Russian journalist Daria Dugina October 7, 2022
- Lavrov explains why Russia sees Ukraine as a threat October 7, 2022
- Whodunit? October 7, 2022
- A history of US threats to use nuclear weapons October 7, 2022
- Serbia furious over latest anti-Russia sanctions October 6, 2022
- New York Times sacks Gaza journalist for expressing support for Palestinian resistance October 6, 2022
- Doctors Call for Investigation Into FSMB Attacks on Physicians, Ties to Big Pharma October 6, 2022
- Maine Board Licensure in Medicine Suddenly Withdraws ‘Misinformation’ Allegations Against Dr. Meryl Nass October 6, 2022
- The Online Safety Bill Will Only Reinforce the Regime of Government Propaganda and Censorship October 6, 2022
OffGuardian
- Spitting Angry October 8, 2022
- Chicken Little Was an Optimist October 7, 2022
- WATCH: Climategate Flashback October 6, 2022
Richie Allen
- Website and downtime October 2, 2022
- Some Good News To Brighten Your Monday September 26, 2022
- Richie In Conversation With Mark Bajerski Friday September 23rd 2022 September 23, 2022
- A Message From Your BBG September 22, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Morning After October 3, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Israeli forces kill two more Palestinian teens October 7, 2022
- Invading Israeli soldiers kill one Palestinian, injure two near Nablus October 5, 2022
- Israeli soldiers kill three Palestinians in two days October 3, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- UK Left Behind, As China and India Charge Ahead, Says The Delusional AEP October 7, 2022
- AEP Wants Charles To Campaign At COP27 October 7, 2022
- Drill, Europe, Or Sink! October 7, 2022
- Biden blasted for seeking out foreign oil: ‘Bizarre and wrong’–Michael Shellenberger October 6, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply