Twitter reverses censorship of Florida’s Surgeon General after backlash

Twitter has reversed its censorship of Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo after public backlash.

Ladapo was censored by the platform after he posted a tweet advising men between the ages of 18-39 to avoid the Covid vaccine as it had, he alleged based on a study, been found to cause an 84 percent increase in death rate for that group.

Ladapo’s statement and report were released on Friday, with the Surgeon General adding Florida “will not be silent on the truth.”

The published guidance “recommends against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18-39 years old.”

Ladapo said that “Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health. Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.”

Twitter removed the post by the public official, claiming the tweet violated “Twitter rules.”

However, the post was reinstated on Sunday after backlash from the public.

“This is an unacceptable and Orwellian move for narrative over fact,” said Bryan Griffin, the governor’s press secretary, in a further tweet.