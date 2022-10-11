Newsom criminalizes scientific dissent

California Governor Gavin Newsom has made it illegal for doctors to express dissent with state health authorities on COVID-19.

Bill 2098 was approved by Newsom on September 30.

“This bill would designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or ‘COVID-19,’ as unprofessional conduct. The bill would also make findings and declarations in this regard.”

Any information doctors give that publicly contradicts state messaging on the COVID-19 virus, COVID vaccines, and prevention and treatment information is now “unprofessional conduct.”

Misinformation, as defined by the bill, refers to “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.”

In other words, the state now has legal grounds to strip doctors of their medical licenses if they publicly disagree with its COVID related messaging.

In response to Newsom’s new law, the Liberty Justice Center quickly filed a lawsuit against the state’s Medical Board and Attorney General on behalf of two doctors.

“Science is not static. By its very nature science is constantly evolving and the subject of unending debate,” the Justice Center states.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and other public health authorities have constantly shifted their public presentation of the scientific data. Governor Newsom himself closed schools and even outdoor spaces— policies now widely acknowledged as unscientific and harmful.”

Last month, in another bizarre display of scientific tyranny, the UN’s Global Communications representative Melissa Fleming said, “We own the science.”

Fleming was speaking to the World Economic Forum’s “disinformation” panel.

“We’re becoming much more proactive. We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do,” she said.

In Canada, provincial health boards have threatened medical professionals who go against their messaging.

Earlier this year, 40 doctors from Ontario were under “investigation” for COVID-19 related decisions that went outside the province’s orders.