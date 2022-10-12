Biden’s HHS and CDC Paid Screen Writers and Comedians To Mock the Unvaccinated

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been exposed running the most disturbing and elaborate propaganda campaign in living memory. Screen writers, comedians, influencers and church leaders, among others, were recruited and paid to promote Covid-19 vaccines to the masses, while ridiculing and shaming those who refuse the jab.

Judicial Watch has nailed it yet again, suing HHS to acquire a treasure trove of documents that reveal the world’s most exhaustive and heavily funded propaganda campaign to try to convince the oblivious masses to be injected with an experimental mRNA concoction.

“Judicial Watch Uncovers Biden Administration Propaganda Plan to Push COVID Vaccine,” reads the Judicial Watch press release: Judicial Watch announced today that it received 249 pages of records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) detailing the extensive media plans for a propaganda campaign to push the COVID-19 vaccine. One document in the released records was entitled, “PEC (Public Education Campaign) Plan April 19 – May 31 2021” and featured all the following bullet points and more:

Vaccine engagement package to all entertainment talent and management agencies

Vaccine engagement package to all media companies and show producers

Outreach to major culture event producers

Produce HHS question-and-answer videos featuring local Black doctors discussing the vaccines, how they work, and why the public should get vaccinated

Request that Tom Brady create a video with his parents encouraging vaccination

Create custom partnerships with the social media platforms with algorithms to hit the audience

Launch Hollywood comedy writers video content

Work with YouTube on an original special about vaccinations targeted to young people

Work with Instagram to produce a series about vaccines for @Instagram (the largest social media account in the world, 387 million followers)

Request major TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram influences to create videos of themselves being vaccinated

Request a vaccination special on Christian Broadcast Network featur[ing] Evangelical leaders

Request that the major live TV entertainment shows feature hosts being vaccinated on air (ex: the hosts of The Voice)

Request that the TV morning and daytime talk shows feature special vaccination reunion moments with everyday Americans

Convene an editorial meeting with the publishers of Catholic newspapers and newsletters across the country

Place a trusted messenger on the Joe Rogan Show and Barstool Sports to promote vaccination

Work with the NFL, NASCAR, MLB, CMA to request they create content with their talent and release through their broadcast and social channels

As Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton stated, “These records show a disturbing and massive campaign by the Biden administration to propagandize and politicize the controversial COVID vaccine. It seems as if the entire entertainment industry was an agent for the government!”

CONFIRMED: HHS and CDC paid comedians and screen writers to mock the unvaccinated

These documents confirm what many of us have long suspected: That HHS and CDC paid stand-up comedians to mock the unvaccinated in their comedy routines. Screen writers and production companies were also bribed to push vaccine propaganda in their episodes, and social media influencers were paid off to pimp the untested jabs.

Part of the Covid-19 stimulus push included a cool $1 billion to the CDC for propaganda payoffs and bribes. They used this money to flood tech platforms, Hollywood writers and influencers with dark money, and in return they had to sell their soul by promoting the mRNA jabs.

Hollywood has always been in on the depopulation agenda

This was all taxpayer money, used to brainwash Americans with a monstrous, coordinated vaccine propaganda campaign coordinated by HHS and the CDC.

At the same time, Big Tech targeted anyone who disagreed with the propaganda, banning them from platforms and destroying their reputations. All because they dared to take a stand against the propaganda.

