CA DOCTORS FIGHT BACK AGAINST ‘MEDICAL MISINFORMATION’ BILL
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | October 14, 2022
Dr. Jeff Barke, a founding member of America’s Frontline Doctors, joins Del to discuss California’s new law enacted with the passage of AB2098, which effectively makes it illegal for doctors to disagree with politicians.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
October 15, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
VACCINE INDUCED THE STORY OF SHAUN MULLDOON
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Covid Vaccine Nonsense
US-based human rights lawyer breaks down the contradictory claims of “effectiveness”, the incomplete studies and legal minefield of forced use of experimental vaccines
By P Jerome | OffGuardian | March 30, 2021
The efforts to require every American to be injected with an experimental vaccine for Covid-19 are based on the false notion that vaccination will protect recipients from becoming infected with SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, or protect them from passing along the infection to other people
The FDA, the CDC, the NIH and the pharmaceutical companies involved have all stated very clearly that there is no evidence to support this idea.
None of the three experimental Covid-19 vaccines now being distributed in the United States have been demonstrated to protect against infection with or transmission of the virus believed to cause Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2), or even prevent symptoms of Covid-19 disease from developing.
This fact is indisputable, yet media, medical providers, and politicians continue to repeat the lie that vaccination provides “immunity to Covid” and even sources like the Mayo Clinic make irresponsible and unsubstantiated claims that vaccination “might prevent you from getting” or “spreading” Covid-19. The same lies are the basis for President Biden’s hard press for mass vaccination to “make this Independence Day truly special.” … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,783 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,990,635 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
papasha408 on The Alex Jones verdict is a de… Pip on VACCINE INDUCED THE STORY OF S… Pip on Pfizer and the FDA NEVER Claim… rediscover911com on Sweden explains rejection of j… Peter on The Alex Jones verdict is a de… brianharryaustralia on The Alex Jones verdict is a de… michael on The Alex Jones verdict is a de… brianharryaustralia on The Alex Jones verdict is a de… roberthstiver on SpaceX calls on Pentagon to fo… roberthstiver on EU’s LNG storage space r… Bob on SpaceX calls on Pentagon to fo… roberthstiver on Saudi Arabia calls out US…
Aletho News
- CA DOCTORS FIGHT BACK AGAINST ‘MEDICAL MISINFORMATION’ BILL October 15, 2022
- Suppress alternative views, say the climate mafia October 14, 2022
- The Alex Jones verdict is a declaration of war on independent media October 14, 2022
- Sweden explains rejection of joint Nord Stream probe October 14, 2022
- A Look Back at the Demonization of the Unvaccinated October 14, 2022
- Pfizer and the FDA NEVER Claimed Their COVID-19 Vaccine Stopped Transmission – This is NOT News Today! October 14, 2022
- Pfizer Exec Admits COVID-19 Vaccine Never Tested to Prevent Transmission, Media Silent October 14, 2022
- The Biden Regime reveals its new National Security Strategy: climate change, diversity, equity and inclusion October 14, 2022
- EU’s LNG storage space runs out as Brussels braces for winter without Russian gas October 14, 2022
- Saudi Arabia calls out US bluster October 14, 2022
- Putin explains why there are no peace talks with Ukraine October 14, 2022
- SpaceX calls on Pentagon to foot Ukraine bill – media October 14, 2022
- Masks For Thee But Not For Me October 14, 2022
- Paul Offit admits on video there are no benefits of the new booster shots October 14, 2022
- VACCINE INDUCED THE STORY OF SHAUN MULLDOON October 14, 2022
- French Trade Unions Announce Massive Strike on October 18 October 14, 2022
- Palestinian President Rules Out US as Sole Mediator, Open to Russia Filling Role October 14, 2022
- New York City’s Hospitals Were Not Overwhelmed in Spring 2020 October 13, 2022
OffGuardian
- Voodoo Vaccine October 15, 2022
- The Alex Jones verdict is a declaration of war on independent media October 14, 2022
- Endless Tremendous October 14, 2022
Richie Allen
- Join Me At 4pm This Afternoon On richieallen.co.uk October 14, 2022
- Lockdowns & Mask Mandates Stunted Babies Development October 12, 2022
- Government Told To Use Covid Lessons To Beat Climate Change October 12, 2022
- “Cancel Culture Is About Holding People To Account” – Graham Norton October 12, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Morning After October 3, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- New Statesman Takes Us All For Fools October 14, 2022
- LITHIUM mining for electric vehicles is incredibly destructive to the environment and about as far from "green" as you can imagine October 13, 2022
- Return of the Son of Doomsday Glacier’s Fingernails October 12, 2022
- Climate Change Risk to Castles? No, Just More BBC Fake News! October 11, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply