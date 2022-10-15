Aletho News

CA DOCTORS FIGHT BACK AGAINST ‘MEDICAL MISINFORMATION’ BILL

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | October 14, 2022

Dr. Jeff Barke, a founding member of America’s Frontline Doctors, joins Del to discuss California’s new law enacted with the passage of AB2098, which effectively makes it illegal for doctors to disagree with politicians.

October 15, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | , , ,

