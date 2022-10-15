Documents reveal Israel tried to poison Palestinian wells in 1948
Operation inspired by the plan of the ‘Avengers’ to poison water and food sources in Germany after the second world war
The cradle – October 15 2022
While once regarded as only a rumor, newfound documents reveal that Israeli troops tried to poison wells and contaminate the drinking water of the Palestinian community in 1948 under Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion (David Grün).
Operation “Cast Thy Bread” was a plan to poison wells with bacteria in Arab neighborhoods and even some Jewish pockets to evacuate several locations and expand the state-in-the-making.
The Israeli news outlet Haaretz published an extensive article about the documents and the involvement of high-ranking officials such as the prime minister and military generals.
Though partially exposed decades ago, the extent of the operation as well as the involvement of high-ranking officials remained in the dark, until now.
Alongside high-ranking military officials, Prime Minister Ben Gurion was very interested in the idea of biological weapons.
On 1 April 1948, he wrote about “the development of science and speeding up its application in warfare,” in his journal, while purchasing “biological materials” just a month and a half later for the sum of around $2,000.
Moshe Dayan, the former minister of defense, was also directly involved in the operation.
Under the pseudonym “Moshe Neptune,” he instructed senior Israeli army commanders about the operation.
“There is an immediate need to appoint in your HQ a special officer for Cast Thy Bread matters. The matter is of utmost importance and must be kept in great secrecy by you,” he is quoted as saying in the documents.
“Cast Thy Bread will be activated by Nahshon [meaning Operation Nahshon forces, which included the Harel Brigade] on Monday or Tuesday. I will come down mid-week with all the material,” the document reveals.
Dayan also describes that the various location will be evacuated under his command, once successfully poisoned.
“Is there authorization to use B [the Hebrew letter Bet] in the areas that will be evacuated by us [i.e., Israel],” he asked.
“DANGEROUS LIAISON: THE INSIDE STORY OF THE U.S.- ISRAELI COVERT RELATIONSHIP by Andrew Cockburn/Leslie Cockbure
Brian Lamb:
Leslie Cockburn, what was the most interesting part of writing this book?
Leslie Cockburn
THE INSIDE STORY OF THE U.S.-ISRAELI COVERT RELATIONSHIP”:
There are a number of things. For example, one particular part which I found most interesting was we talk about Israeli operations in Colombia and some of the Israeli commandos who trained the hit squads of the Medellin cartel. It turns out that they had trained us in Israel as well when they were between trips to Colombia. These were the same people who also trained most of the top commanders in the Guatemalan military and also trained the Contras. They had a firm that was under license to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and then they’d turn up in the jungles of Puerto Boyac in Colombia. So, we had a lot of adventures, I must say.
Brian Lamb:
How did you get it translated? Was it expensive?
Andrew Cockburn
Yes, but we thought it was worth the investment.
Brian Lamb:
Can you give us an example of something that you learned that was in Hebrew that we never saw in English?
Andrew Cockburn
Sure. The ’67 war, for example. The people’s general view of the 1967 war was all the Arabs sort of ganged up on Israel and may have even attacked Israel and the Israelis fought them off and won the great victory which got them the West Bank that people are arguing about today.
In fact, let me give you a quick background. Let me put it this way:
We found a book of memoirs written by a guy who was the military aide to the then-prime minister of Israel. It was a guy called Israel Lior. He gives an account in this book which has never been translated into English. It’s available only in Hebrew; in fact, wasn’t even a bestseller there. He gives an account how on June 3, 1967 — two days before the war broke out — he was at the home of the prime minister and they were waiting for the head of Mossad to come back from Washington. The head of Mossad had been sent to Washington to get permission, to get the green light, to launch the war. He explains, “We knew we could win” — he’s explained already in the book –
“The generals were hot to go. They weren’t really scared of the Egyptians or anyone else, but they wanted to go ahead with this and the prime minister had been saying, ‘No, we can’t do it. We can’t attack until we have American permission.'”
Andrew Cockburn:
He gives this very vivid description of how Meir Amit, the head of Mossad, comes back into the room at midnight. The high command is sitting around, and this being an Israeli meeting the air is thick with cigarette smoke. Amit walks back in and they say,
“Well, what is it? Is it war or no war? Will they let us go?”
Amit says,
“Well, I’ve been given to understand, the Americans have told me that they will bless us if we crush Nassar, and that’s it.”
They started the war on Monday morning. He’d been to Washington and he’d seen Richard Helms, the head of the CIA, and a very few other very senior officials, also including, certainly, James Jesus Angleton, and they got permission to do it. So that was something that had never been in English. Once you’ve read that, you understand that things are a bit different from the kind of histories you read in English.
Comment by Pip | October 15, 2022 |
The Israeli news outlet Haaretz published an extensive article about the documents and the involvement of high-ranking officials such as the prime minister and military generals. Though partially exposed decades ago, the extent of the operation as well as the involvement of high-ranking officials remained in the dark, until now.
From my very limited access to Haaretz (Israel’s Newspaper), it seems to report very fairly on Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.
Comment by brianharryaustralia | October 15, 2022 |