This sick biotech craze must be halted before another disaster strikes

RESEARCHERS at Boston University have developed a deadly new strain of Covid, which kills 80 per cent of animal subjects. The research was funded by the US government and approved by Anthony Fauci. I don’t need to tell you how risky such experiments are, or how stupid. This is just one biotechnology experiment among thousands currently being carried out around the world which pose similar kinds of threat. Each additional experiment adds to the danger and brings another lab escape a bit closer.

Biotechnology and medical science is already a long way down a well-worn path which leads to the normalisation of risk. This has involved gradual acclimatisation to high rates of severe injury and death imposed on an unwitting public. The psychology of this process is well known. Repeatedly turning a blind eye to suffering coarsens individual attitudes.

A past true-crime Forensic Files episode illustrates how far we have come. A young female doctor died unexpectedly of a heart attack. In those pre-pandemic times sudden death was a red flag necessitating the close attention of pathologists and police. In the episode, the presence of an unusual toxin was found and the culprit apprehended. By contrast, in the post-pandemic world sudden death has been normalised. No investigation required. Legislation is being changed to allow ‘cause unknown’ on death certificates.

High rates of excess all-cause death, pregnancy irregularities, cardiac events, cancers at lower ages and low birth rates have not just failed to raise eyebrows, but have been dismissed by ‘experts’ and MSM alike on flimsy pretexts without adequate investigation. Blaming Covid infection for every increase in illness has become the norm. This indicates detachment from sound science and the rational mind. Questions are off the table.

Last week New Zealand’s top vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris sounded a public note of alarm, saying she wasn’t having any more boosters and advising the public to follow her example. Her advice was based on evolving scientific findings. This was a step too far for the MSM. The NZ Herald decided to switch experts, stoke the fear factor and cancel Dr Petousis-Harris.

The Herald quoted a University of Auckland computational biologist David Welch, who is not an expert on vaccines but begged to differ from Petousis-Harris saying: ‘I think we should be regularly having boosters. At the moment a booster twice a year looks like it would be very sensible because we’re getting waves more frequently than that.’ The long article failed to mention adverse effects of mRNA vaccination and its near-total lack of effectiveness.

Such buffoonery is not just uninformed, it increasingly appears to be part of a deliberate attempt to whitewash medical harm on a scale that dwarfs any previous example. An article in the Epoch Times headed ‘How Cancer Deaths From the COVID Jabs Are Being Hidden’ outlines just one way this is being accomplished, saying:

Analysis of US Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) data suggests that some cancer deaths have been redesignated as Covid deaths since April 2021. This has hidden the cancer signal.

Before it was manipulated to eliminate the safety signal, data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) showed cancer rates among military personnel and their families tripled after the rollout of the shots

After the rollout of the Covid jabs in 2021, cancer patients have got younger, with the largest increase occurring among 30-to-50-year-olds. Tumour sizes are dramatically larger, multiple tumours in multiple organs are becoming more common, and recurrence and metastasis are increasing.

Why is this not front-page news? The controlling conservative elements of the medical profession and the profitable pharmaceutical industry consider vaccine adverse effects to be a sort of unspeakable heresy. Yet ask someone who has been working in the gene therapy field for years and a tsunami of cancers is not unexpected.

Look at it this way. Cancers result from mutated genetic instructions. These can result from a number of causes including oxidative stress, inherited weakness, environmental or ingested toxins. Inside every one of trillions of human cells every day microbiological immune processes make 70,000 DNA repairs. These ward off potential cancers.

These internal cellular immune processes are sealed off and protected behind the cell wall. The mRNA vaccines are Trojan horses designed to breach the cell wall and reprogram cellular activity. It doesn’t take a genius to appreciate that there are risks involved. These risks include cancers. Cancers normally take years to develop. The surge in cancers among US Department of Defense personnel should be a red flag. Instead medical administrators are apparently busy burying it.

In New Zealand the burying has involved withholding data from public scrutiny, making misleading comparisons, cancelling those asking questions, saturation government advertising promising safety, and indiscriminate use of the ‘conspiracy theory’ label. We have written about these for a year now. Given recent Covid scientific publishing, we are all hoping that the penny will drop. Perhaps those awake enough to study journal papers carefully will, like Dr Petousis-Harris, begin to realise that there is no point in endangering their own health for the sake of a biotechnology dream.

Even though we are approaching the end game of one mRNA biotech dream, there are thousands of others in the pipeline. The psychology of biotech dreaming allows proponents to segue effortlessly from one dream segment to another without a pause. As long as you believe in the ultimate good of human genetic manipulation, there is no real worry if a few people die along the way.

As things have progressed from a few dying, to thousands, to hundreds of thousands around the world and millions injured, coarsened attitudes have hardened. The progress of biotechnology has gradually come to be regarded by the medical elite and giant commercial interests as ‘a necessary task’. A task that requires toughness and determination to arrive eventually at a ‘laudable’ and inevitable goal. The echoes from history are obvious.

But what if the whole enterprise of biotechnology is misguided? Like the discovery of the atomic bomb, literally a dead end? Where the next available step is only a bigger bomb or a more invasive and deadly toxin or pathogen? There are good reasons to suppose this is the case. Millions of years of evolutionary interaction with the wider global epigenetic bionetwork, underpinned by the immutable laws of physics, just might be more reliable than the ideas of a mad scientist.

Is the complexity of human physiology beyond human comprehension and calculation? Yes. Our knowledge of it remains primitive. Moreover there are inherent limitations to our understanding. The full intricacies of in vivo genetic processes are not open to scrutiny. The computational solution of genetic processes and intercellular interactions is beyond the reach of even the most powerful supercomputers. Combinative processes between genes performing multiple tasks requires multidimensional mathematics involving unsolvable equations. Adverse effects of gene editing are known to be inevitable and incalculable.

Governments have poured billions of dollars into biotechnology training and research programmes. The false rationale for this has been created by vast public relations efforts funded by a great variety of global commercial interests. It has all the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme or an unsustainable investment bubble. There are no beneficial or bankable outcomes appearing at the end of the pipeline. More alarmingly, the deficits in human health are taking their toll and making their presence felt.

Scientific American reported this week that ‘the U.S. Just Lost 26 Years’ Worth of Progress on Life Expectancy’. How low are our medical czars prepared to go before admitting that something is rotten in the state of Denmark? The ‘it’s not me’ and ‘look the other way’ cultures are in full flood to protect the mRNA PR mirage. Against all scientific logic and evidence, biotech CEOs, paid scientists and government experts, floundering politicians and funded media are still talking up the wondrously protective achievements of pandemic responses as if they have saved the public rather than endangered them, from the Wuhan lab to the Covid jab.

It is time to ask some serious questions. The truth is that we are not just in danger of losing progress on life expectancy, but also four centuries of progress with scientific method.

We can’t escape the fact that commercial biotechnology involves an incredibly risky and inherently mutagenic worldwide programme of experimentation. This requires a proportionate response with a global reach. For this reason and many others, this Sunday the Hatchard Report will be launching a Campaign for Global Legislation Outlawing Biotechnology Experimentation known as GLOBE. Watch this space for more details and visit my webinar with Voices For Freedom for the launch.