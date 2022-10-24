How an illusion of efficacy can be established for any treatment
Norman Fenton | October 23, 2022
In determining the efficacy of a medical intervention (such as a drug or vaccine) to stop a particular disease or virus it is typical to assume that the treatment needs time to work before a person is classified as ‘treated’. For example, a person vaccinated against a virus may be classified as ‘unvaccinated’ until 2 weeks after getting the vaccination. This simple animation with a hypothetical example shows that, with such a classification, a placebo (i.e. no effect) vaccination can be shown to be highly effective.
See also this article for more context https://www.normanfenton.com/post/mor… and note that this applies to observational studies rather than randomized controlled trials
October 24, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | COVID-19 Vaccine
