How an illusion of efficacy can be established for any treatment

Norman Fenton | October 23, 2022

In determining the efficacy of a medical intervention (such as a drug or vaccine) to stop a particular disease or virus it is typical to assume that the treatment needs time to work before a person is classified as ‘treated’. For example, a person vaccinated against a virus may be classified as ‘unvaccinated’ until 2 weeks after getting the vaccination. This simple animation with a hypothetical example shows that, with such a classification, a placebo (i.e. no effect) vaccination can be shown to be highly effective.

See also this article for more context https://www.normanfenton.com/post/mor… and note that this applies to observational studies rather than randomized controlled trials

