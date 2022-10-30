Aletho News

The Video That Got Me Fired: Israel IS An Apartheid State

Katie Halper | September 30, 2022

Here’s the video that got be censored, fired, and canceled by Next Star media, which owns The Hill and Rising, a show I’ve been a weekly contributor to for three years.

Thanks to Breakthrough News for making this video with me and actually being an independent and uncensored media outlet. @BreakThrough News

