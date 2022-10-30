The Video That Got Me Fired: Israel IS An Apartheid State
Katie Halper | September 30, 2022
Here’s the video that got be censored, fired, and canceled by Next Star media, which owns The Hill and Rising, a show I’ve been a weekly contributor to for three years.
Thanks to Breakthrough News for making this video with me and actually being an independent and uncensored media outlet. @BreakThrough News
October 30, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Timeless or most popular, Video | Israel, Palestine, United States, Zionism
