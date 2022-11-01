Aletho News

ICAN OBTAINS SHOCKING NEW V-SAFE DATA

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | October 27, 2022

Del revisits the momentous case ICAN took against the CDC and reveals the data they withheld from their own Covid-19 vaccine injury reporting system, V-Safe.

