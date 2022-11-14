‘Message of Jewish supremacy’ dominates new Israel civic curriculum
MEMO | November 14, 2022
The “message of Jewish supremacy” dominates Israel’s proposed civic curriculum, sources in the Education Ministry are reported saying. The curriculum was formulated over the past year by five members of the curriculum committee. All are Jews and three are said to be religiously observant. The curriculum is expected to serve as a basis for a new high school civics program in the future and is pending final approval.
“The program conveys well the message of Jewish supremacy to the students,” Professor Mordechai Kremnitzer of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Israel Democracy Institute is reported saying in Haaretz. He stressed that the contribution of Israel’s education system could not be ignored when looking at the recent election results. “The subject has been hijacked by the right and shaped in accordance with its values,” said another Education Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Jewish supremacist groups and members of the Israeli Knesset that have been slammed for their openly fascist views emerged as the biggest winners. They won 14 seats, the third highest but, more importantly, they have become kingmakers for the foreseeable future.
The new curriculum is meant for the ninth grade in public non-religious schools and religious schools in the general community and public schools in Arab and Druze communities. It was recently brought up for discussion among senior Education Ministry officials.
According to a copy of the curriculum obtained by Haaretz, the first part deals with Israel’s Declaration of Independence, with a focus on “the government authorities and a number of representative symbols and laws.” The second part offers a list of topics to choose from, including “Israel and the Diaspora”, “Religion-State Relations”, “The Israeli-Arab Conflict” and “the Founding Fathers”. There is no mention of the existence of millions of Palestinians or the economic and social inequality within Israel.
Words like “equality is not mentioned once in the new curriculum, while in the current curriculum, the word it appears nine times, mainly with regard to equality before the law. “Loyal” has been introduced for the first time within the context of being “law-abiding and loyal to the State”. The list of goals does not include the State’s obligation to care for and serve its citizens and that the word “rights” does not appear.
“At the heart of the democratic system is the human being, together with various combinations of values of equality and liberty. This is not seen in the curriculum,” an Education Ministry official is reported saying. The term human dignity is said to have been removed. The curriculum has not yet been approved and is under review.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
November 14, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Supremacism, Social Darwinism | Human rights, Israel, Palestine, Zionism
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Energy Experts
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
FDA fails to report fraud in clinical trials – study
RT | February 10, 2015
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) routinely fails to report evidence of fraud or misconduct when it inspects the way researchers conduct clinical trials, leaving the public unaware of which research is credible and which isn’t.
Researchers at New York University found that in dozens of published papers where the FDA had uncovered faults in clinical trials, only three ever indicated that violations occurred. In a stem cell trial, for example, all patients were said to have experienced improvement – despite one having a foot amputated.
The New York University study examined 57 clinical trials that received a notice of violation from the FDA for poor record keeping, false information, and poor patient study. Researchers found that findings from those clinical trials were used in 78 published papers – but only in three instances were the faults in the clinical trials mentioned in the papers.
In the other cases, none of the published papers containing data from faulty trials were corrected or retracted. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,469 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,044,934 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Peter on Energy Experts raggs12 on Obama and Bush to present semi… raggs12 on Obama and Bush to present semi… papasha408 on Energy Experts papasha408 on Obama and Bush to present semi… brianharryaustralia on Energy Experts brianharryaustralia on Obama and Bush to present semi… brianharryaustralia on Washington Attempts To Bully I… raggs12 on Obama and Bush to present semi… Peter on Energy Experts Peter on Washington Attempts To Bully I… charles allan on Energy Experts
Aletho News
- ‘Message of Jewish supremacy’ dominates new Israel civic curriculum November 14, 2022
- Washington Attempts To Bully India Into Cutting Ties With Russia November 14, 2022
- Obama and Bush to present seminars about tackling online “misinformation” November 14, 2022
- Did Federal Censors Swing the 2020 Election? November 14, 2022
- US aid to Ukraine ‘invested’ in crypto FTX scheme November 14, 2022
- More bad news: new US coordination center in Stuttgart for Ukraine operations a landmark on the way to WWIII November 14, 2022
- Is the Anglo-Russian Fisheries Agreement about to end? November 14, 2022
- Energy Experts November 14, 2022
- BBC Admit Their Pakistan Floods Claim Was False November 14, 2022
- Russia strategises with Iran for the long haul in Ukraine November 14, 2022
- Eventbrite could face lawsuit after banning debate on trans ideology November 14, 2022
- Lab-grown meat & nuclear yeast vats: COP27 reignites the war on food November 13, 2022
- Despite progress in data transparency, the FDA still keeps its data secret November 13, 2022
- False and Misleading Efficacy Claims — What is the Motivation? November 13, 2022
- How the British royals overthrew Australian democracy November 13, 2022
- Name-Calling, ‘Fact-Checking’ and Censorship in the Covid Era November 13, 2022
- How False Narratives Are Protected November 13, 2022
- Britain’s Liberal Technocratic Recession November 13, 2022
OffGuardian
- WATCH: Wikispooks and LittleSis #SolutionsWatch November 14, 2022
- 12 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 27 November 14, 2022
- How the US Government is Waging War on its Veterans November 13, 2022
Richie Allen
- Water Fluoridation Provides Modest Benefit For Children’s Teeth – Scientists November 14, 2022
- 1 In 3 Hospital Beds Occupied By Patients Cleared For Discharge November 14, 2022
- Former Tory Minister Declares: “There Is NO Climate Emergency!” November 9, 2022
- 3,000+ Offensive Tweets Sent To UK Politicians Every Day November 9, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Road to Totalitarianism (Revisited) November 13, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Girl Near Ramallah November 14, 2022
- The Israel partisan who funded Democrats’ midterm races November 11, 2022
- Former Israeli spies working in top jobs at Google, Facebook, and Microsoft November 10, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- What About The 1950s, Richard? November 14, 2022
- We are being ‘misled’ on the climate change crisis-Bjorn Lomborg November 14, 2022
- Met Office Latest Extreme Weather Claims November 14, 2022
- Egypt’s COP27 ‘climate gabfest’ isn’t going ‘too well’ November 14, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Indian Punchline
- Russia strategises with Iran for the long haul in Ukraine November 14, 2022
- Russia’s Kherson withdrawal is tactical November 12, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply