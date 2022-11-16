Aletho News

EXCESS DEATHS HIT RECORD LEVELS

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 10, 2022

The conversation is exploding across Europe as politicians and media raise the alarm about record excess mortality rates in 2022. Why are so many non-Covid related deaths happening now?

WHISTLEBLOWER NURSE EXPOSES RISE IN FETAL DEMISE

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 10, 2022

Obstetrician, Dr. James Thorp, and Postpartum Nurse, Michelle Gershman, speak out about unprecedented elevation of reproductive and pregnancy complications that have been reported that directly coincide with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

