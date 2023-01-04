‘Pre-bunking’ lies around biotech, the serial killer

Jeremy Fleming, the head of GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters), one of three leading spy agencies in the UK, has publicly discussed the agency’s wish to promote ‘pre-bunking’ – feeding the public with information designed to undermine narratives before they even appear on social media. In other words, spy agencies originally tasked with monitoring events are now engaged in spreading propaganda about things that haven’t actually happened, and probably have been doing so for a long time.

Fleming described pre-bunking as a process of issuing ‘public warnings’. This is, you will appreciate, a misuse of the term since the ‘public’ are not aware that they are hearing ‘warnings’. They are being fed information or denied access to information without being told who is ultimately controlling the narrative. This is happening all over the world, as revealed by Elon Musk’s revelations about the role of the FBI in closely censoring Twitter content.

The pandemic has multiplied information actors with shady sources of funding and likely ties to government and Big Pharma, who are tasked with spreading pre-bunking narratives. Among these are a host of ‘fact-checkers’. Full Fact UK presents itself as an independent fact-checker located not a million miles away from Westminster and GCHQ with a host of funding sources including Facebook, the National Endowment for Democracy, the International Fact Checking Network, and many others.

Part of Full Fact’s funding is specifically tied to vaccines. In an article entitled No evidence rise in deaths due to unknown causes in Canada is linked to Covid-19 vaccine, Full Fact reveals its pre-bunking role. It is concerned about the following sentence publicised on YouTube and shared on FB: ‘In Alberta, Canada, unknown causes of death are causing even more deaths than heart disease, strokes and diabetes combined.’

Full Fact doesn’t dispute that this is true, it merely wants you to feel assured that there is no evidence these deaths were caused by Covid-19 vaccines – something that the creators of the YouTube source video do not assert. In other words, Full Fact wants to pre-empt any suggestion that the undisputed huge rise in unexplained deaths in Alberta, Canada (and presumably the many other highly vaccinated nations suffering in the same way) is anything to worry about. That is a manipulation of which GCHQ would no doubt be very proud. These are deaths in need of explanation, not inconsequential data sets that can be swept under the carpet.

So should we be concerned about statistically significant rising excess all-cause deaths in highly vaccinated countries around the world and incidentally low birth rates in the same countries (see here and here)? Effects which are not being seen in nations with low vaccination rates, for example in Uganda as reported in this video. Yes, we should be concerned, because the trend could be catastrophic for Western civilisation (if such a thing exists).

Let us examine a hypothetical country with a stable population of 5million. Each year 35,000 people die and 35,000 babies are born. If annual deaths rise by 15 per cent, as they are in New Zealand, and births fall by 13 per cent, as they are in Sweden, what would happen? In one year, 5,250 extra people would die and 4,550 fewer babies would be born, a net loss of 9,800 persons in the population.

That is a net loss of 0.2 per cent of the population size. So not too much to worry about – or is it? Medsafe reports indicate serious health outcomes could be as much as 1,000 times the number of deaths proximate to mRNA vaccination. We could speculate maybe 100 times the number of excess deaths over a longer period. Scale that up to the whole world’s population and you would arrive at 8.4million deaths along with an incalculable impact on global health, possibly 20 per cent of the world’s mRNA-vaccinated population, many in the West, affected with a significant health deficit – more than one billion people.

Why are they falling ill and dying? As a result of a new technology – mRNA biotechnology – which governments, Big Pharma and the medical establishment are bidding to mandate widely for hundreds of conditions stretching into the future. A February 2022 article in Nature lists 90 mRNA lead developers in the global vaccine landscape with 137 mRNA vaccines in the pipeline and you can bet your bottom dollar that number has grown substantially since.

In 2023 we are about to be engulfed by a tsunami of biotechnology involving an army of biotechnologists, their investors and supporters who are hoping against hope, like Full Fact UK, that we don’t notice how many people are dying suddenly for no recorded reason. They are busy along with thousands of other funded ‘experts’ pushing out the message that there is nothing to see here. They are hoping that regulatory agencies are going to approve their products at lightning speed with a minimum of scrutiny and fuss, as happened during the pandemic. In fact, the FDA has already flagged a speeded-up process for mRNA lookalikes.

The alternatives for wannabe mRNA billionaires are unthinkable. If biotechnology is fingered as the cause of the current wholly unprecedented rise in deaths and injury, their finances, reputation, and future will fall apart. Therefore they, like GCHQ, are busy pre-bunking to save their pet biotech projects from cancellation due to the risk of death and injury. They don’t care if you die as long as no one works out what you died of. Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the EU, USA, and the whole Western world are playing along by pretending, with the help of their spy agencies, that no one knows why so many people are falling down dead. They are busy hiding data, delaying investigation, and looking the other way.

If we don’t debunk and stop them very soon, they along with the police, the courts, and our employers will be breaking down our doors in 2023 and coming for us with deadly needles for every ill we don’t even have. Given the disastrous and deadly failure of Covid vaccines and lockdowns, this could only be described as a futuristic frenzy of psychopathic dysmorphia—a distortion of real appearances. It would make 2022 look like a cakewalk.

So our task in 2023 is to get this one message across: not just Covid mRNA vaccines, but biotechnology and gene editing in general is inherently dangerous. It bids to redesign, and therefore undermines, the stable basis of physiology, DNA, built up over millions of years of evolution.

This is a task that can be achieved only if our efforts are global, if MPs, business leaders, senior civil servants, medical decision makers, and people of influence and common sense all over the world are approached, challenged, and re-educated. For this reason, in 2022 we founded a dedicated website, GLOBE: Campaign for Global Legislation Outlawing Biotechnology Experimentation.

You can visit now for more information and register for regular updates by email.

Biotechnology is a serial killer. A killer that has been identified by irrefutable evidence and now needs to be convicted and sentenced in the courts of ancient common law, public opinion, and fair leadership. We cannot leave this task to unnamed others or the vagaries of chance. It is up to us to get this done.