Report: Israel commits 3,532 violations in West Bank, Jerusalem in January
MEMO | February 4, 2023
Israeli occupation settlers and forces have committed 3,532 violations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem in January, the Palestine National Information Centre revealed.
The Information Centre disclosed in a report that January was the bloodiest month in the occupied West Bank since 2015, citing the Israeli killings of 35 Palestinians, including eight children and a 61-year-old woman – with 20 killed in Jenin alone.
In addition, the report also pointed out that the Israeli occupation settlers and forces wounded 342 Palestinians.
According to the Information Centre, the occupation settlers committed 17 settlement activities, including stealing land, razing farms, paving new settlement roads and approving new settlement units, in addition to 319 aggressions.
Meanwhile, the occupation forces and settlers demolished 290 commercial and agricultural facilities and confiscated 40 others.
The Information Centre also documented the Israeli demolition of 40 Palestinian homes and issued 154 demolition notices.
It documented 29 aggressions on holy sites, road closures in 38 areas and 511 temporary and permanent Israeli military checkpoints across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.
