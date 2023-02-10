Aletho News

Biden Preparing to Ask US Congress for Biggest Defense Budget in History: Report

Sputnik – 10.02.2023

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden is preparing to ask Congress for the biggest Defense Department budget in history despite concerns about the US hitting its debt ceiling before lawmakers raise it – a request that will include funding to restock munition stockpiles to support Ukraine, where both sides are expending thousands of rounds a day.

The Biden administration is very close to finalizing a topline number for the Defense Department as part of its 2024 budget request set to be released next month, a US media reported, citing Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord.

“I do expect it will be a bigger number than Congress provided last year,” McCord is quoted as saying in an interview. The Pentagon will invest in munitions to restock the US’ arsenal and continue supporting Ukraine, McCord also reportedly said, where thousands of rounds a day are being expended by both sides.

Biden’s budget proposal comes as the US approaches its debt ceiling without a clear plan by Congress to raise the limit, posing a potential risk to the country’s credit rating and economic future.

  1. I have been amazed at how the U.S. National Debt has been piling up relentlessly over the past 10 years, with no critical discussion that I (on the other side of the Planet) am aware of.

    And it has just occurred to me that the National debt is being deliberately increased, so that a “New System” can be introduced, to replace the Dollar? Call me a conspiracy theorist, I couldn’t care less, but there’s talk about a financial “Reset” but no details) in the financial Press.

    Otherwise, how does anyone allow the National Debt to just keep going UP? There is something very “Dodgy” about the current situation.

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | February 10, 2023 | Reply


