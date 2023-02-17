California Dreamin’/Napalm Death
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
February 17, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | United States, Vietnam
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Deaths in the pandemic
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
I was on the NHS Covid frontline but quit when I saw the harm we were doing
BY DR. EASHWARRAN KOHILATHAS | THE DAILY SCEPTIC | FEBRUARY 14, 2023
In late 2019 and early 2020, I was asked to work on the front line in an emergency department to help with the ‘war effort’. We had no idea what was going on, apart from a few videos of the Chinese suddenly collapsing due to this new contagion. We were waiting for it to hit the U.K.
It hit, I saw what it did to people, they became unwell, x-ray x-ray x-ray, PPE, barriers, red lights, code words, panic, panic. Our world changed overnight, and my world changed especially. One minute we were told not to wear masks, the next moment it was made mandatory etc.
At this point, my sole focus was to protect myself and my family, so I began studying in order to do so successfully. I read papers during my breaks and at night before work. I reflected on what I saw at work and made a mental note of the real-life evidence.
The emergency department warped as time went on; I saw a lot of errors and mismanagement of resources. Patient care was being delayed, which led to staff burnout and medical errors. I could see that if this went on, people would needlessly die. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,467 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,204,214 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Thomas Lee Simpson on The Forgotten Terrorist Pretex… brianharryaustralia on China-Iran ties on the right s… brianharryaustralia on New anti-Russian resolutions m… brianharryaustralia on The Forgotten Terrorist Pretex… Andywe on I Was on the NHS Covid Frontli… aletho on Hersh Blasts US Mainstream Med… richard jones on Hersh Blasts US Mainstream Med… aletho on Hersh Blasts US Mainstream Med… Victor G. on Does Israel Seek a “Final Solu… Richard Jones on Hersh Blasts US Mainstream Med… papasha408 on Is America world’s No. 1… brianharryaustralia on Is America world’s No. 1…
Aletho News
- California Dreamin’/Napalm Death February 17, 2023
- Critics of failed COVID policies call for pandemic reckoning February 16, 2023
- Logically Unsound February 16, 2023
- US State Department funds UK think tank that aids in censorship of Americans February 16, 2023
- Ireland’s protests – will Varadkar go full Trudeau? February 16, 2023
- The Forgotten Terrorist Pretext of the Vietnam War February 16, 2023
- Forensic Probe Reveals Chilean Nobel Laureate Pablo Neruda Died of Poisoning, Family Says February 16, 2023
- NATO’s Unsustainable Bluff February 16, 2023
- Russia issues space warning February 16, 2023
- New anti-Russian resolutions may be discussed at the UN February 16, 2023
- China-Iran ties on the right side of history February 16, 2023
- I Was on the NHS Covid Frontline But Quit When I Saw the Harm We Were Doing February 16, 2023
- Deaths in the pandemic February 16, 2023
- Rumble wins injunction against New York’s online censorship law February 16, 2023
- Face masks – Medical Protection, or Badge of Obedience? February 15, 2023
- Wartime Parallels: Iraq and Covid February 15, 2023
- Germany was not just humiliated, but was put in its place: Lavrov February 15, 2023
- Lula Sealed His Deal With The Devil By Condemning Russia During His Meeting With Biden February 15, 2023
OffGuardian
- Russia to introduce digital identity cards February 17, 2023
- DISCUSS: So, what’s with the chemical spills? February 16, 2023
- Ireland’s protests – will Varadkar go full Trudeau? February 15, 2023
Richie Allen
- An Update – Wednesday February 15th February 15, 2023
- Bad News February 13, 2023
- Australians Best Placed To Survive Nuclear Apocalypse February 9, 2023
- New Tory Deputy Chairman Backs Return Of Death Penalty February 9, 2023
Consent Factory
- The Consent Factory February 13, 2023
If Americans Knew
- Another qualified human rights expert snubbed in DC for Israel comments February 16, 2023
- Nikki Haley: Candidate for President of U.S. or of Israel? February 15, 2023
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen, another Palestinian dies of wounds February 14, 2023
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- We Will Still Need Fossil Fuels In 2050–AEP’s U-Turn February 16, 2023
- National Grid spends £4bn to prevent blackouts after surge in wind and solar February 15, 2023
- Sky Fall For The Battery Con Trick February 14, 2023
- Is Another Beast From The East On The Way? February 14, 2023
No Tricks Zone
Leave a Reply