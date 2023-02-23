German inflation pushes higher
RT | February 23, 2023
Germany’s inflation rate rose 8.7% on the year in January and 1% on the month, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported on Wednesday.
According to data that confirmed provisional results, consumer prices, harmonized to compare with other European Union countries, jumped by 9.2% year-on-year. Compared with December, prices increased by 0.5%.
“Following a slowdown at the end of last year, the inflation rate thus remains at a high level,” said Destatis President Ruth Brand. “We are observing price rises for many goods and, to an increasing degree, also for services. Households paid higher prices in particular for energy and food also in January,” she added.
The report indicated that prices for energy products in January were 23.1% higher in annual terms despite relief measures. A particularly large increase was again recorded for household energy prices, which were up 36.5% on the year, Destatis said.
Food prices soared 20.2% in January from a year ago. “The rate of food price increase thus was more than twice the overall inflation rate again,” according to the report.
Service prices were up 4.5% in January 2023 on the same month of the previous year. Above-average price increases were recorded for the maintenance and repair of dwellings (+16.9%), and catering services in restaurants, cafes, and the like (+10.9%).
The EU’s largest economy suffered record inflation last year due to a surge in energy prices brought about by a drop in natural gas deliveries from Russia amid Ukraine-related sanctions. Issues with pipeline maintenance and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines further exacerbated tight supplies. Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany would avoid a sharp economic decline but is set to enter a technical recession.
Noted with appreciation for this informative report. Are my heritage-rooted German people and leaders astute enough to take resolute action about this artificially-induced impediment to the effective functioning of their economy and their lives? I’ll stay tuned, with some hope for salutary results….
(I need hardly observe that all aspects of this danse macabre owe to the warmongering belligerence and even-as-far-as satanic aspirations of the wanna-be hegemon manipulating and machinating across the Atlantic Ocean from Germany’s landspace and continent. Once again, ad infinitum, from my perspective: the Russia-Ukraine ‘war’ is a ‘war’ that never need have been engaged….)
