Lab-Grown Meat Is Made of Cancer Cells. Would You Like It Rare or Medium?

USDA does not allow animal tumors to enter food chain. But lab-grown meat is made of tumor cells
By Igor Chudov | February 22, 2023
According to Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum, ongoing global warming threatens to destroy humanity. Methane, coming from the belches and farts of cows, is a greenhouse gas (GHG). So, cows are a problem!
Fortunately, Bill Gates has a solution for us, explained in this video. We need to stop growing cattle and switch to lab-grown synthetic beef.
Bill Gates made sizable investments in “synthetic meat” manufacturers, expecting to turn a nice profit.
The World Economic Forum expects we will eat “synthetic meat” in 16 years.
