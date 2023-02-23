Aletho News

Lab-Grown Meat Is Made of Cancer Cells. Would You Like It Rare or Medium?

Computing Forever | February 21, 2023

USDA does not allow animal tumors to enter food chain. But lab-grown meat is made of tumor cells

By Igor Chudov | February 22, 2023

According to Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum, ongoing global warming threatens to destroy humanity. Methane, coming from the belches and farts of cows, is a greenhouse gas (GHG). So, cows are a problem!

Fortunately, Bill Gates has a solution for us, explained in this video. We need to stop growing cattle and switch to lab-grown synthetic beef.

Bill Gates made sizable investments in “synthetic meat” manufacturers, expecting to turn a nice profit.

The World Economic Forum expects we will eat “synthetic meat” in 16 years.

February 23, 2023 - Posted by | Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Timeless or most popular, Video

