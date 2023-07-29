Arms Experts Blast Biden For Not Sending Russia Proposal to Curb Nuke Deployments
By Tyler Durden | Zero Hedge | July 29, 2023
The last nuclear arms control agreement between the United States and Russia continues hanging in the balance. Already key aspects to the New START treaty have been rolled back by both sides, such as mutual inspections of nuclear arsenals, but this week it’s emerged that the White House is withholding an expected proposal that was due to be given to Russia on nuclear limitations.
Arms control experts have denounced President’s Biden’s failure to submit the proposal to Moscow, arguing it puts both superpowers on a further collision course which may eventually have catastrophic nuclear consequences.
According to Reuters, “Russia’s apparent rejection of the plan last week and what several arms control experts say was a White House failure to formally convey it to Moscow have fueled concerns about whether there would be enough time to reach a new pact.”
Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association (ACA) watch group, said “There is no excuse that the administration has delayed for nearly two months the formal communication of this proposal to the Kremlin.”
He explained that these negotiations would be “difficult in good times and extraordinarily difficult so long as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues”—strongly suggesting that New START is slipping away.
As for the Russian side, it has blamed Washington’s “hostile” actions related to the Ukraine war. This as last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed that Moscow had yet to receive any proposals from the Biden administration on resuming arms control talks.
“I would like to say that we are not ready to and will not conduct this dialogue based on what the Americans are now proposing, as they ignore several key points in this entire configuration,” Ryabkov said.
“We must first and foremost make sure that the US policy, which is fundamentally hostile toward Russia, is changing for the better for us,” he added. “That is far from happening now and, I would rather say that the opposite is going on.”
In March 2021 the two sides renewed New START for a period of five years, and it will expire in February 2026 if it’s not continued – an increasing possibility given US-Russia relations have deteriorated so fast over the Ukraine war they are near complete breaking point.
The treaty is intended to limit and reduce nuclear arms on either side, setting a limit of no more than 1,550 deployed warheads and 700 missiles. START I began in 1991, with New START signed under the Obama and Medvedev administrations in 2010 as a successor agreement. Time is running out at a moment the Ukraine proxy war keeps sliding towards escalation.
Te Biden administration made it clear that they are not interested in Russia’s security concerns. In fact, the Biden administration has done everything in its power to keep Ukraine engaged in the proxy war “for as long as it takes.” Biden hasn’t said what “it’ is but statements made by several US and Ukraine spokesmen have made it pretty clear that “it” means the defeat of Russia and the regime change of Putin. Neither of which is presently a possibility. Russia is winning the won if it hasn’t won it already, and Putin’s popularity among Russians is approaching 80%. Far higher than Biden’s who is hovering in the low 30s according to a recent Quinnipiac survey. With all the revelations of wrongdoing swirling around him and his son Hunter, the future doesn’t bode well for Biden’s return to office in 2024. Who then could possibly be Biden’s heir apparent? Gavin Newsome is not popular outside of his home state and is therefore considered a longshot. VP Harris is ruled out as viable considering she is more unpopular than her boss. RFK Jr is unpopular among his own party’s leadership but his campaign is resonating with Millenials and the older generation who remember his father and uncle like I do. RFK will become even more popular if and when Biden is knocked out of the race following recent evidence presented by whistleblowers who have come forward with Biden’s criminal activity. It’s going to get very interesting.
LikeLike
Comment by Thomas Lee Simpson | July 29, 2023 |