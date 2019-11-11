Aletho News

Do You Want to Eat Some Pesticide? – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 11/11/2019

The propaganda shills of the corporate GMO frankenfood pushers are finally putting their mouth where their mouths are. How? By eating pesticide, of course! Get the skinny on this PR stunt and what it tells us about the nature of biotech propaganda on this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.

SHOW NOTES
How to Make a Lobbyist Squirm

Lobbyist Claims Monsanto’s Roundup Is Safe To Drink, Freaks Out When Offered A Glass

Professor Tony Shelton Offers the Insecticide Dipel to Cornell Students

As a GMO Stunt, Professor Tasted Pesticide and Gave it To Students

Interview 1486 – Jonathan Latham on Gene Editing

GMWatch.org

