Unelected Biden/Harris Regime to Wage War on Civil Liberties

On Friday, White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki said the following:

The Biden/Harris regime “will confront (violent extremism) with the necessary resources and resolve (sic).”

“We are committed to developing policies and strategies (to) confront this threat (sic).”

Biden’s DNI will conduct a “comprehensive threat assessment, coordinated with the FBI and DHS on domestic violent extremism (sic).”

“As a part of this, the NSC will undertake a policy review effort to determine how the government can share information better about this threat, support efforts to prevent radicalization, disrupt violent extremist networks and more (sic).”

“(R)elevant parts of the federal government (will be involved) to enhance and accelerate efforts to address DVE (domestic violent extremism) (sic).”

“This focus (will address) evolving threats, radicalization, the role of social media, opportunities to improve information sharing, operational responses and more (sic).”

“The January 6th assault on the Capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known.”

“The rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat (sic).”

“Congress should immediately pass legislation to make domestic terrorism a federal crime (sic).”

At a time when the only domestic and foreign threats are invented, not real, the stage is set for making the repressive Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act the law of the land.

Much more of the same likely coming is reminiscent of what happened post-9/11 — the mother of all US sponsored false flags to that time.

In its immediate aftermath, Bush/Cheney launched a war OF terror on invented enemies at a time when no real ones existed.

Abroad it was against nonthreatening Afghanistan, Yemen and Iraq.

At home, it was against Muslims and other invented enemies of the state because no real ones existed then or now.

It was against fundamental constitutional law by trampling on the Bill of Rights.

The 2001 Patriot Act created the crime of domestic terrorism for the first time.

It unlawfully targeted anti-war global justice demonstrations, environmental and animal rights activists, civil disobedience for justice denied, and dissent for the same reason.

Does the Biden/Harris regime intend more of the same to eliminate what remains of greatly eroded freedoms?

Supported by media press agents, nonviolent pro-Trump Capitol Hill protesters are considered “domestic terrorists (sic).”

Rent-a-mob anti-Trump extremists bussed in for what happened on January 6 are considered freedom fighters by elements in Washington wanting remaining ones eliminated altogether — including speech, media and academic freedoms, along with the right of public assembly to petition US authorities for redress of legitimate grievances.

Big Media are on board for what may end a free and open society in the US — cheerleading for what demands denunciation.

The NYT called for addressing “domestic terrorism” that will target its victims, not state and Big Media supported perpetrators against Trump and others opposed to how US dark forces operate.

Biden/Harris regime DNI-designee Avril Haines should be confronted and challenged for supporting targeted assassinations, torture, and other lawless actions.

Victoria Nuland for under secretary of state for political affairs is an unindicted war criminal.

So are others nominated by Biden for high level posts, figures likely to be involved in perpetrating domestic and/or foreign state terrorism against US enemies.

The neocon/CIA linked Washington Post expressed support for combating domestic and foreign terrorism — that’s committed by the US and its imperial partners, not innocent victims falsely blamed for what they had nothing to do with.

Biden/Harris are beginning their tenure with a bang against, not for, what just societies hold dear.

Perhaps before their tenure ends, today’s America may no longer exist.

What replaces it may be full-blown tyranny — on the phony pretext of combatting threats to national security that exist only in the nation’s capital by hardline extremists running things.