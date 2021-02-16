Aletho News

Biden Attacks Farms – Comprehensive War on Global Food Supply – Engineered Famine

Ice Age Farmer | January 29, 2021

The Biden admin’s executive actions in the last 48 hours are attacking farms and implementing the technocratic takeover of food, accelerating a global collapse in food production by paying farmers NOT to grow food, cutting their financial support, tasking Tom Vilsack’s USDA with a Net-Zero goal, changing COVID guidance on grocery stores, restaurants, and meatpacking plants. Meanwhile, the media is finally acknowledging the soybean shortage, and the US is now also experiencing a fertilizer shortage, which will further increase costs and cause yields will collapse. As other countries stop exporting to protect domestic supplies, the US has been wholly sold out. This confluence of issues and cascading failures merits our attention urgently — start growing food today.

February 16, 2021

2 Comments »

  1. Grow up!

    Like

    Comment by danielwalldammit | February 16, 2021 | Reply

  2. Damn…glad I’m 77 yo….

    (This news is close to three weeks old; has any Biden grip on sanity ensued in the meantime due to outcry by experts, ag schools, armers, restaurateurs, chefs, etc.?)

    Like

    Comment by roberthstiver | February 16, 2021 | Reply


« Previous | Next »