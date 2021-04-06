Greenland Defying Alarmists

Greenland set a record cold in January 2020, its glaciers are relatively stable, its ice sheet is cooling and it has been warmer in the past. People might be surprised to see how today’s frigid Greenland looked during the last two interglacial periods.

Today, northwest Greenland hovers in the 30s and low 40s F and weathers snowstorms in summer. But average summer temperatures in the early Holocene (8,000 to 11,000 years ago) and Last Interglacial (116,000 to 130,000 years ago) climbed well into the 50s. (1)

A new reconstruction for SE Greenland (1796-2013) shows temperatures have risen and fallen without any hockey stick like trajectories for the last 200+ years. Temperatures were warmer than today in the 1920s and 1940s and even briefly during the 1800s. (2)

Yet, according to alarmists, if rising CO2 concentrations are a driver of Arctic warming, the 19th and 20th centuries presumably have been much colder than today.

One study (2019) instead finds there were: – warming and cooling episodes of multiple degrees per decade throughout the last 215 years in southeast Greenland – decadal periods in the 1800s were occasionally warmer than 2013 – more sustained warming the the 1920s and 1940s than during the 21st century. (3)

A 2020 study affirms a significant warming trend occurred in the late 20th century across Greenland mirroring the warming that occurred in the early 20th century. Since 2001, the temperature trends across Greenland have stopped rising and begun cooling. (4)

Record Cold Temperatures

The DMI (Danish Met Institute) confirmed that the NOAA GeoSummit records showed it got down to -64.9C, an all-time record in January 2020. (5)

Glaciers Relatively Stable

Greenland’s largest glacier (Jakobshavn) has quite abruptly thickened since 2016. The thickening has been so profound the ice elevations are nearly back to 2010-2011 levels. The nearby ocean has cooled ~1.5C, a return to 1980s average temperatures. (6)

The 47 largest Greenland glaciers also experienced a ‘relatively stable’ period of rather insignificant retreat from 2013 to 2018. (7)

Ice Sheet Cooling

The Greenland Ice Sheet (GIS) we are told will inevitably melt if market forces are left unchecked, leading to utter ruin for our descendants. The collapse of the GIS is one of a handful of frequently cited ‘tipping points’ that ostensibly show just how irresponsible it would be to delay aggressive government intervention to severely restrict greenhouse gas emissions. (8)

For over 40 years (1961-2002), the GIS cooled, thickened, and gained mass just as anthropogenic CO2 emissions were sharply rising. (9)

A new analysis of recent trends for the GIS reveals that since 2012 there has been an abrupt slowing of melt rates and a trend reversal to cooling and ice growth. Large regions of the oceans surrounding Greenland have been rapidly cooling by as much as 1-2C in the last few years. Temperature trends across the ice-free part of Greenland indicate cooling since 2001. (10)

Greenland hasn’t been showing signs of warming since man made CO2 started rapidly rising after World War II. Indeed Greenland has been not responding to CO2 for 140 years or maybe a million. (11)

All of this in the place that is supposed to be the canary in the climate coal mine.

