Florida and Texas Ban Vaccine Passports

Digital vaccine passports are all-about pushing unwitting people to be jabbed with experimental, hazardous to heath drugs that risk potentially irreversible harm short-or-longer-term when taken as directed.

Already rolled out in Israel, Denmark, and Estonia by late April, they’re coming to the US and other Western states.

Apartheid in new form, they’ll create two-tiered societies — jabbed individuals afforded rights everyone deserves and unjabbed social outcasts denied them.

Where vaccine/health passports are instituted, they’ll likely be required for employment, attending school, air travel, other public transportation, hotel reservations, restaurant dining, in-store shopping, attending sporting events, and other social interactions.

Normal daily lives and routines will likely be denied without proof of covid jabs.

What was inconceivable not long ago already became the new abnormal.

Refuseniks will become untouchable social outcasts.

Draconian brave new world conditions will be more intolerable, unsafe and unfit to live in than already.

Nothing remotely justifies lockdowns, quarantines, face masks that don’t protect and risk harm from longterm use, PCR tests not designed to diagnose viral infections, social distancing that destroys normal human interactions, and hazardous experimental drugs that risk contracting diseases they’re supposed to protect against, but don’t.

What’s happening in real time is all-about replacing free and open societies with dystopian ones.

It’s about transforming world community states into ruler-serf societies.

It’s about instituting social control — enforced by police state harshness.

It’s about powerful monied interests owning everything, exploited ordinary people nothing.

It’s the worst of Orwell’s 1984 and Huxley’s Brave New World combined.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott banned the transformation of their states into two-tiered ones.

On April 2, DeSantis banned businesses from requiring customers to show proof of covid jabs (by executive order) to enter their premises and be served.

Barring government agencies from requiring proof of jabs, he said “vaccination passports reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy.”

His order doesn’t prevent businesses from establishing screening protocols and other policies recommended by state and federal public health officials.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Abbott banned state agencies, political organizations receiving public funds, and some private entities from requiring vaccine passports or other proof of jabbing for covid to receive services.

His executive order overrides local ones that call for mandating what infringes on civil liberties.

“We will continue to (jab) Texans (for covid) and protect public health, (but) will do (it) without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms,” Abbott said, adding:

The US Constitution does not permit the federal government to mandate proof of inoculations.

The Biden regime ruled out establishing a national mandate to show proof of covid jabs — so far.

At this time, it’s up to states and local communities to set their own standards.

That policy isn’t written in stone and could change ahead — notably if millions of refuseniks refuse jabs to protect their health and well-being.

Pre-2020, no one could have imagined what’s going on now.

Draconian policies may harden ahead. Guidelines being developed by the White House could be stiffened after in place.

Free and open societies in the West are being replaced by draconian ones.

Based on what happened since early last year, what remains of personal freedoms may disappear entirely ahead — full-blown tyranny replacing them.

A Final Comment

Since Texas scrapped mandatory mask-wearing in public weeks earlier, seasonal flu-renamed covid outbreaks and deaths declined in numbers.

Days earlier, MSNBC noted that Texas today resembles 2019, adding:

“(R)estaurants are full. Ballparks are full.” Yet covid outbreaks declined.

Asked for an explanation, pro-mass-jabbing huckster, fraudster, profiteer, chief Biden regime medical adviser Fauci — a doctor who never treated a patient — failed to explain what’s clear to truth-telling medical and scientific experts.

Policies imposed since early last year did infinitely more harm than any number of serious diseases combined — notably by creating deeper Main Street Depression conditions than in the 1930s and deceiving the public to self-inflict harm from toxic covid jabs.

Former Trump regime trade representative Peter Navarro slammed Fauci, saying the following:

“From the first time I met him, he just did not make a lot of sense.”

“We’ve seen all of his flipflops.”

“My new theory is that he’s simply a sociopath. He just lies to advance his own interest.”

Navarro wants him held accountable for serial lying that contributed to inflicting enormous harm on millions of Americans and countless others abroad.

For what I call crimes against humanity, US and other Western political hardliners, their public health handmaidens, Pharma and media press agents for all of the above share guilt.