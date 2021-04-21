Mandatory Covid Mass-Jabbing of Students at Columbia College, Chicago

In late March, Rutgers University president Jonathan Holloway explained the following:

Students arriving on campus this fall will be required to be jabbed for covid.

According to Holloway, it’s to “provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students (sic).”

There’s nothing remotely safe and effective about experimental, unapproved, hazardous mRNA technology or vaccines.

Covid is seasonal flu renamed.

Despite years of research, scientists never located an alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus claimed responsible for causing covid.

If not found, perhaps it doesn’t exist.

How then can what may not exist produce a virus or anything else harmful to health?

Covid and seasonal flu/influenza are two names for the same viral illness.

Their symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, muscle pains, body aches, headache, loss of taste, appetite, and/or smell, and at times vomiting and diarrhea.

Symptoms can be mild or more serious, the latter more likely for individuals over age-70.

Serious complications can include pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cardiac injury, multiple organ failure, worsening of chronic medical conditions, inflammation of heart, brain or muscle tissues and secondary bacterial infections.

When occur, the elderly or others with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable.

Years earlier when flu killed up to 650,000 people worldwide in a six-month season, no shutdowns, quarantines, masks, social distancing, and mass-jabbing were called for and heavily promoted by media propaganda.

Yet all of the above and other draconian policies have been in place in the West and elsewhere since seasonal flu underwent a name change early last year.

In mid-April, Chicago-based Columbia College announced the following covid mass-jabbing policy:

For the fall semester beginning September 7:

Students residing on campus are required to be jabbed for covid before “mov(ing) in (to their) residence halls” this September.

All “Fall 2021” students must be jabbed for covid.

“International students already vaccinated in another country with a vaccine not approved by the (FDA) will not be required to be (jabbed), but (jabbing) will be made available to them.”

“The college’s health experts at Rush University Medical Center… advised… that it is safe (sic) for a person (jabbed) with another (covid drug) to be re-(jabbed) with (an) existing USFDA-approved” one.

There are none at this time, and Columbia failed to explain — FDA emergency use authorization alone when no emergency exists.

“International students who arrive (unjabbed) from another country will be required to begin a (jabbing) course upon arrival to campus.”

“(T)he college expects to start offering (covid mass-jabbing) on campus over the next two weeks.”

“The college anticipates its initial batch of doses to be the Pfizer” experimental, rushed to market, high-risk, DNA-altering mRNA technology Columbia falsely called a “vaccine.”

“Future doses may be Moderna(’s) (mRNA technology) or Pfizer.”

“Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently suspended by federal and local health authorities.”

According to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), nearly 800 — potentially life-threatening — blood clots were experienced by individuals in the US jabbed with Pfizer, Moderna, or J & J covid drugs.

Overall from mid-December to April 8, over 68,000 adverse events and more than 2,600 deaths were reported.

According to HHS, these numbers captured “fewer than 1% of injuries.”

Actual numbers of adverse events over 100-times more than reported totals — harm on a massive scale, rising exponentially as long as this uncontrolled madness continues.

Columbia College added that “faculty and staff will not be required (to be jabbed for covid), but will be strongly encouraged.”

As explained to me by a Columbia faculty member on April 20, “compuls(ory) weekly PCR testing (will be) institute(d) for (unjabbed) faculty and staff…who will be on campus.”

What Rutgers announced weeks earlier, Columbia is now instituting — perhaps many more US colleges, universities, and public schools to follow.

Instituting this policy breaches federal law 21 USC § 360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii)(III).

It requires that individuals may “accept or refuse administration of” experimental, unapproved drugs.

According to the Nuremberg Code, voluntary consent is required on all things related to health.

The FDA’s Fact Sheet on Pfizer’s mRNA technology states:

“It is your choice to receive or not receive (it). Should you decide not to receive it, it will not change your standard medical care.”

The same holds for other experimental covid jabs.

The Congressional Research Service states:

Private businesses (and other entities) are subject to civil liability unless they comply “with applicable directions, guidelines, or recommendations by the (HHS) secretary…”

Mandating covid jabs with experimental, unapproved drugs flagrantly breaches US federal law and the Nuremberg Code.

Yet unjabbed Columbia students — as well as faculty and staff not complying with weekly PCR tests — most likely will be barred from campus.

These policies — and today’s brave new world regimen — show indifference to health and well-being by ignoring the legal right of individuals to choose on all things related to health and well-being.

A Final Comment

Columbia College, my residential building, and other public places follow draconian/harmful to health federal, state of Illinois, as well as Chicago guidelines and mandates.

They include:

Masks that don’t protect and risk harm to health from longterm use.

PCR tests not designed to diagnose viral infections.

Social distancing that disrupts normal interactions.

Restrictions on numbers of people permitted to gather in public.

Disinfecting public places.

Travel restrictions.

Personal hygiene requirements and recommendations.

Workplace requirements.

Testing, jabbing and tracking.

Federal, state, and local policies are all about instituting social control, along with manipulating people to self-inflict harm.

They’re unrelated to protecting and preserving public health.

If that aim was prioritized, none of the above policies would have been instituted.

Not intended to be short-term, they’re highly likely to be in place longterm — perhaps permanently.

Forever mass-jabbing was planned, promoted by Pharma and their media press agents.

Two jabs aren’t enough. Drug companies called for annual or semi-annual booster jabs instead of flu shots — no longer needed after renaming the seasonal illness covid.

Left unexplained is that repeated jabs increase the risk of serious harm to health near-or-longer-term.

Protecting and preserving health requires refusal to play fast and loose with what’s too precious to lose.